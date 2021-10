KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme didn’t realize she had a scoop. Crombleholme was sent to the city’s Vivint Arena to get so-called “man-on-the-street” reactions from fans about the local NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, requiring proof of vaccination from those attending games this coming season. The reporter found someone who fit the bill: Jazz guard — and former Laker — Jordan Clarkson. But Crombleholme did not realize with whom she was speaking and Clarkson, who averaged a career high 18.4 points per game last season and was voted the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, played along. “Did you go to...

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO