Look: Matt Leinart Names The Big Ten’s Best Team

USC alums Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart share their thoughts on who can lead the Trojans back on top. The USC Trojans football program sent shockwaves throughout not just college football, but professional football as well after they opted to fire head coach Clay Helton after their loss to Stanford. Now, all the talk surrounding USC is how the program can change to become one of the top football teams in the nation, and who would be the right man to lead the job.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO