CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons Previews New Dragonborns from Fizban's Treasury of Dragons

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast has released a new preview for its upcoming Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, which reveals some of the finalized racial features for the Metallic Dragonborn. As part of this weekend's D&D Celebration, Wizards of the Coast released several new previews for Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, the upcoming dragon-themed sourcebook that contains a mix of dragon-based player options, dragon lore, and new dragon statblocks. One of these previews is for the Metallic Dragonborn, a new type of dragonborn subrace that players can choose when making their character. These dragonborn are descended from metallic dragons, which are typically considered to be "good" dragons compared to their evil chromatic counterparts.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The Wild Beyond the Witchlight campaign is Dungeons & Dragons for theater kids

Dungeons & Dragons is historically descended from wargaming, but that’s not where its fanbase exists today. The franchise’s new center of gravity lies in the performative space, and its best ambassadors are a new breed of professional entertainer. Troupes like Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, Dimension 20, and others have breathed new life into the franchise by modeling a different, more character-driven way to play.
COMBAT SPORTS
GeekTyrant

Mashup of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS and POKEMON Artwork

Are you tired of looking at all the artwork people have done combining two different Pokémon into one? Well now Fun.com has made a gallery of Pokémon combined with classic Dungeons & Dragons monsters called the Pokémonster Manual: Dungeons & Dragons & Pokémon Mashup for you to enjoy. Some are...
VISUAL ART
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Treasury#Dragonborn#D D Celebration#Wizards#The Draconic Ancestry
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Domains of Delight Supplement

Wizards of the Coast has released a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement detailing how players can build their own Feywild domain of delight. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released Domains of Delight: A Feywild Accessory on the DMs Guild. The new supplement provides players with guidelines and tips for creating a Domain of Delight, a sequestered realm of the Feywild ruled over by an archfey. These domains match the emotional state of their archfey and act as a parallel to the Domains of Dread found in Ravenloft. The Domains of Delight concept was officially introduced in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new D&D campaign adventure that also releases today. Interestingly, Domains of Delight was actually advertised in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight as an add-on supplement, the first time that Wizards has promoted a DMs Guild publication has been featured in a physical D&D book in that format.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

How The Magic System Works In Dungeons & Dragons 5E

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) fifth edition (5E) is an incredible tabletop game in which you can be whoever you want to be and do whatever you want to do. Once you start playing, however, you’ll see that everything has a rule and that also applies to the magic system. Magic...
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Its Grossest Dragons Yet

Dungeons & Dragons has given fans a sneak peak of two hideous and grotesque dragons that will appear in an upcoming sourcebook. This week, Wizards of the Coast released a new issue of Dragon+, its digital magazine dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. The magazine contains an early look at Fizban's Treasury of Dragon, an upcoming sourcebook that provides new statblocks and lore for dragons and dragon-related creatures. The early look provided some new details about two monsters that will appear in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, both of which are terrifying in different ways.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 stream previews End of Dragons’ Vindicator, Bladesworn, and Catalyst

Guild Wars 2 players are getting no shortage of new expansion info lately, between last week’s fishing and skiff stream and last month’s preview of the first three elite specs. If you are still waiting on info for your favorite class’s new elite spec, perhaps you will see it in this week’s Guild Chat stream, where ArenaNet discussed End of Dragons’ new specs for Revenant, Warrior, and Elementalist.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

New Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Path of the Planesbreaker Announced

Has announced plans to publish a new sourcebookMonte Cook Games has announced plans to publish a new sourcebook compatible with Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. Path of the Planesbreaker is a new sourcebook centered on the mysterious Planesbreaker, an ever-travelling moon that hurtles through the multiverse, visiting each plane in existence. The new book will contain tons of new content for both players and Dungeon Masters, with a focus on the multiverse and various planes. Players will get a new planar species to use as a character option, as well as new planar class options and new subclasses, and new feats and spells. DMs will benefit from the new lore contained in the book along with a bestiary of planar creatures from across the multiverse.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Classic Dungeons & Dragons Action Figures Are Coming Back

NECA has announced plans to release two new action figures based on a classic series of Dungeons & Dragons toys. NECA has revealed two new additions to its Ultimate line of action figures - the Dungeons & Dragons figures Warduke and Grimsword. Both characters will receive 7-inch tall action figures that are highly detailed, fully articulated, and include a full set of accessories. In Warduke's case, this includes multiple weapons and his signature skull shield. Grimsword will include a ball and chain, a sword, and a snake shield. Both figures have retail prices of $37 with estimated releases in early 2022. You can check out both action figures below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Strixhaven - A Curriculum of Chaos Previews

Dungeons & Dragons has released several mini-previews of its upcoming Magic: The Gathering sourcebook. Later this year, Wizards of the Coast will release Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, a new campaign setting sourcebook that details the magic school of Strixhaven. Wizards first introduced Strixhaven in a Magic: The Gathering set of the same name and is now providing players with an in-depth look at the school, as well as a full-length D&D adventure set on the school's campus.
VIDEO GAMES
abilenetx.gov

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Are you looking for a place to host a Dungeons & Dragon game? Looking for other teens to play with? Come over to the Mockingbird Branch Library where, every Monday evening, our activity room will be booked for any teen to come out and play. The library will provide the three main manuals, dice, and character sheets...so if you’re a Dungeon Master, or an adventurer, feel free to join us!
HOBBIES
infusenews.com

Dungeons & Dragons declares “New Evolution” of game arriving in 2024

Dungeons and Dragons will get a significant rules update in 2024. Today, during the “Future of D&D Panel” at D&D Celebration, a board of the D&D configuration group’s top figures reported that Wizards of the Coast was intending to release new versions of the center Dungeons and Dragons rulebooks in 2024 for the game’s 50th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is Yoko Taro's new card-based RPG

Nier director Yoko Taro is making a new role-playing game in which everything is depicted through cards, and somehow it's not called Yoko Tarot. Story? There are cards for that. Combat? Turn-based card battles, of course. Travelling through the world? Flip over some cards, see what you find! It's called Voice Of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and it's set to release this October. On top of that, a demo will be available later today if you fancy trying it out.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

How To Play The Bard Class In Dungeons & Dragons 5E

Bards are the ones known for their high charisma and great abilities with a musical instruments. They are the life of the party and the ones who elevate the morale of the party during a difficult fight. Their magic is in their words and their music. This class is very...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy