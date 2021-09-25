Dungeons & Dragons Previews New Dragonborns from Fizban's Treasury of Dragons
Wizards of the Coast has released a new preview for its upcoming Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, which reveals some of the finalized racial features for the Metallic Dragonborn. As part of this weekend's D&D Celebration, Wizards of the Coast released several new previews for Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, the upcoming dragon-themed sourcebook that contains a mix of dragon-based player options, dragon lore, and new dragon statblocks. One of these previews is for the Metallic Dragonborn, a new type of dragonborn subrace that players can choose when making their character. These dragonborn are descended from metallic dragons, which are typically considered to be "good" dragons compared to their evil chromatic counterparts.comicbook.com
Comments / 0