Reporter asks Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson if he’s ever been to any Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the news that Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry , a reporter with 2News took to the Salt Lake City streets to get an instant reaction.

Funny enough, she ran into Utah Jazz guard and current NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. Not recognizing the NBA player, the reporter went through the normal interview process asking him questions and having him spell his name.

When she asked Clarkson if he went to any Jazz games last season, he replied, saying “yeah, a lot.”

Clarkson clearly saw no harm, later saying in a tweet, “haha Lets GO JAZZ! Cant wait to get started!”

