CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Federal judge delays vaccine mandate for New York City teachers and staff

By Christina Veiga
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrzRr_0c7tvT2400
New York City’s vaccination mandate for education department employees was temporarily put on hold by a federal judge. Above, Lehman High School in the Bronx served as a pop up vaccination site in the last week of July. | Christina Veiga / Chalkbeat

New York City’s vaccination mandate for education department employees was put on hold after a federal judge on Friday night temporarily blocked it, officials said.

The requirement to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine was set to take effect close of business Monday, with unvaccinated staffers barred from entering schools on Tuesday and faced with unpaid leave. But a federal appeals court granted an injunction that is expected to remain in place until a panel of three judges reviews the case Wednesday.

Administrators have been bracing for staff shortages, since a sizable minority of teachers, school safety agents , and other staff still haven’t received the vaccine. At least 87% of teachers are vaccinated , according to city officials. Rates are thought to be much lower for other essential school staff, however, and the principals union said some large schools have dozens of unvaccinated teachers. As of Friday, about 30,000 education department staffers still hadn’t submitted proof that they had received their shot .

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter wrote to principals on Saturday morning that the education department is confident the mandate will ultimately stand.

She reminded staff that the city’s vaccination-or-test requirement stands, which calls for unvaccinated staffers to submit weekly, negative coronavirus tests.

“We are confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld; our students, school communities and colleagues deserve no less,” Porter wrote.

The city’s vaccination mandate faces challenges on multiple fronts. A coalition of the city’s labor unions have also sued to stop it. The judge in that case blocked a temporary injunction against the requirement.

The teachers union had also filed a labor complaint against the city, which ultimately led to the education department establishing a process for educators to receive medical and religious exemptions, and accommodations for those with medical conditions that could make it unsafe to return to classrooms.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said that the federal court ruling “gives the Mayor and city Department of Education more time to put together a real plan for dealing with the expected staff vacancies the mandate would create.”

The education department alerted preschool and child care providers who contract with the city that they still must comply with the vaccination requirement by the original deadline. However, there won’t be consequences for programs yet.

“We will delay enforcement temporarily in an attempt to begin enforcement across the entire system at the same time,” according to a notice sent to providers.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

NYC to eliminate ‘gifted’ test in overhaul of segregated program

New York City will stop having separate gifted classes, a practice that many critics have argued leads to segregation. | Kelsey Brunner/The Denver Post. Starting this fall, New York City will no longer test rising kindergartners for entry into its gifted and talented program, which has long attracted controversy for enrolling starkly low numbers of Black and Latino students.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Just 35% of eligible NYC students have consented to coronavirus testing so far

New York City is trying to boost the number of students who consent to random coronavirus testing. | Michael Appleton / New York City Mayoral Photography Office. The effectiveness of New York City’s school-based COVID testing program came under scrutiny on Wednesday when education department officials for the first time disclosed the number of students who consented to participate: just over a third of those who are eligible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Health
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Teachers Union#Labor Unions#Lehman High School#The Education Department
Chalkbeat

Special ed questions on charter school apps violate federal law, complaints allege

Asking about special education needs before admitting students is discriminatory, advocates say, and can deter parents. | Nicholas Garcia / Chalkbeat. Advocates have filed civil rights complaints against more than two dozen Colorado charter schools alleging that questions on their application forms about whether prospective students receive special education services violate federal law.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Chalkbeat

With accreditation at stake, Adams 14, external manager remain at odds

The Adams 14 school districts has been under state orders to improve since 2018. | Michael Ciaglo / Special to the Denver Post. The Adams 14 school district and its management company Friday could not agree on a report showing they had resumed working together, bringing into question whether the state will strip the district of its accreditation.
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Chicago’s new schools chief says more COVID transparency and testing on way

Taking the microphone for the first time as CEO, amid calls for Chicago Public Schools to step up its safety game, Pedro Martinez promised more transparency and ramped-up testing. Speaking Thursday at City Hall alongside Dr. Allison Arwady, the city’s health commissioner, Martinez said he would consider expanding the district’s...
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

 http://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy