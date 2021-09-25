CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormont election: Ulster Unionists reject idea of electoral 'pact'

Cover picture for the articleA call by the Democratic Unionist Party leader for unionists to work together to fight the next Stormont election has been rejected by the Ulster Unionists. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said unionism "cannot afford" for Sinn Féin to become the largest party after the next Northern Ireland Assembly poll.

BBC

Brexit: Unionist leaders unite in NI Protocol opposition

The leaders of Northern Ireland's four main unionist parties have signed a joint declaration affirming their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The UK and EU agreed the protocol in 2019, as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. It prevents a hard border in Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Election#Stormont#The Ulster Unionists#The Belfast Telegraph#Tuv#Bbc News Ni#Uup
