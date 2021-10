The Prince George’s County Police Department announced the suspension of an 18-year veteran of their department after an incident in Annapolis on August 26, 2021. On that night, the officer who lives on Tyler Avenue in Annapolis was in uniform, off duty, and in his personal car on the way home when he became involved in an altercation with a woman at Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive.

