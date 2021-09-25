Broadway's Biggest Night Is Back! CBS and Paramount Plus Will Split the 74th Tony Awards
As far as awards shows go, the Tony Awards has a capital on ceremonies that entertain. If you've never seen the Tony Awards before, they typically open with a musical number of the host's creation, then pivot to the awards portion. The 74th Annual Tony Awards, which will take place on Sept. 26, 2021, decided to split their ceremony into two parts: one part for the awards, one part celebrating Broadway's reopening.www.distractify.com
Comments / 0