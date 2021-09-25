Broadway's Biggest Night Is Back! CBS and Paramount Plus Will Split the 74th Tony Awards

Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady & Aneesa Folds at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The opening and closing numbers of the long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards featured Leslie Odom Jr., who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance in Hamilton hosting The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, following six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's hosting the first half of the evening, during which the bulk of the evening's awards were distributed. Odom Jr. and a bevy of talented dancers started the second portion of the night with a bang, beginning with an incredible opening number on the street outside the Winter Garden Theatre before bringing the party inside. Check out the performance below!

