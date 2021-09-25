CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goals and Highlights: Inter 2-2 Atalanta in Serie A

Cover picture for the articleGreat game that Inter Milan and Atalanta of Bergamo gave us this afternoon. The two teams delivered on the field and played at the highest level to deliver a very exciting game. Inter falls to third place behind Milan and Napoli, while Atalanta remains in fifth place. Both teams will have UEFA Champions League matches in the middle of the week.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Atalanta#Uefa Champions League
