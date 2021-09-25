CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights and goals: Everton 2-0 Norwich in Premier League 2021-22

By Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
vavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur coverage of the match between Everton and Norwich on Matchday 6 of the 2021-22 Premier League comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 11:54 AM5 hours ago. 90+5' End of match!. The game ends...

www.vavel.com

BBC

Everton 2-0 Norwich: Benitez reaction

On Everton winning their first three home games for first time since 1989-90: "They told me before, I didn't know, so I'm really pleased. We have to emulate what the team did last year, not just winning at home but away also. So hopefully we can continue winning against Manchester United [next week]."
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LIVE: Carabao Cup third round - Liverpool travel to Norwich, with Man City, Everton and Leeds among eight Premier League clubs in action

The third round of the Carabao Cup gets underway tonight, with Liverpool's trip to Norwich the pick of the ties. Elsewhere, Manchester City host League One Wycombe while Everton travel to face QPR and Leeds face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Sportsmail's Kieran Jackson will provide live coverage of Norwich vs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Everton vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Everton look to put a couple of rough matches behind them as they host Norwich who are just looking for any points they can possible get in the Premier League. Norwich City needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.8 goals per matchup before their contest on Saturday. They and Everton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Goodison Park. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton 2-0 Norwich City: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Norwich City? Grade the players and manager on how they did. Rafa Benitez was short Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Andre Gomes and Seamus Coleman all due to injuries, but Jordan Pickford returned after missing two games. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Everton 2-0 Norwich: Andros Townsend penalty, Abdoulaye Doucoure strike condemn Canaries to another defeat

Goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure saw Everton edge past Norwich 2-0 at Goodison Park, with the Canaries still without a Premier League point. Rafa Benitez's side went into the game with Jordan Pickford back in goal, although they were still missing forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as well as captain Seamus Coleman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England — Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Routine 2-0 Win Over Norwich City

Norwich City haven’t always been an easy proposition for the Blues. Prior to this afternoon, over the last ten years the two sides have played twelve matches, with Everton managing a meagre three victories and suffering as many defeats, the last of which saw beleaguered manager Marco Silva’s side succumb to an embarrassing 2-0 loss at home. He would stumble on for a couple more weeks before time would be called on his reign at Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Everton odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals Premier League bets for Saturday, Oct. 2

Manchester United will try to right the ship, but it won't have any easy time Saturday when it hosts Everton in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford. Man United (4-1-1) suffered its first league loss last weekend, 1-0 to Aston Villa, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more criticism. The talented squad has lost three of its last five in all competitions but was lucky to secure a 2-1 Champions League victory against Villareal on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had the winner in that match, and he and Bruno Fernandes can light up the scoreboard. Manchester United faces an Everton (4-1-1) team that is expected to be missing top attacking threats Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bleacher Report

Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 7 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

When this man is on form, Liverpool will be very hard to beatQuality Sport Images/Getty Images. Can you believe another international break is nearly here already?! Yes, that means no Premier League action next weekend (October 9-10), so you better invest yourself in all the fun that's coming our way in the next few days...and there is plenty to choose from.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City head to Liverpool, five teams hunt first win – Premier League talking points

The Premier League enters its seventh round of fixtures and the last before the October international break.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points ahead of this weekend’s action.Who will land the first blow?It is too early to call Manchester City’s visit to Anfield to face Liverpool a possible decisive fixture in the title race, but it will give us an insight into how the land lies. This is a strong rivalry that has developed over the last few years as both sides have pushed each other on to greater things. It is fitting that...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

