Darnold Steps Up vs Texans and Week 3 Other Observations

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015, and it only cost them All-Pro Running Back Christian McCaffrey and Rookie DB Jaycee Horn. During the second quarter of Thursday’s 24-9 win over the Houston Texans, McCaffrey was running towards the left side of the field when he injured his hamstring. On Friday, Matt Rhule said CMC is expected to miss a few weeks, but not to the point of an Injured Reserve listing.

