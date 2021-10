After three back-to-back home games that included a lethargic 0-0 draw against Villarreal and an embarrassing 1-2 loss to FC Sheriff, Real Madrid will finally be in action on the road against Espanyol. The Catalan side hosts Los Blancos for the eighth Matchday of the League in a game where Real Madrid will be expected to put the last month’s woes behind and start off with a good victory.

