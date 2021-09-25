Beaumont School takes over from Nighttown in hosting performances by BW’s renowned theater program; first Disney show is Oct. 4
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The closure of Nighttown in 2020 likely meant different things to music fans who regularly frequented the landmark Cedar Road venue. For the musical theater students of Berea’s Baldwin Wallace University, it meant that an opportunity to gain experience by performing before a live Nighttown audience in a cabaret setting would no longer be available.www.cleveland.com
