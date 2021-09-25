CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, newcomers top CMA nominations

 7 days ago

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Eric Church and longtime awards favorite Chris Stapleton find themselves at the top of the heap for this year’s CMA Awards. The Country Music Association revealed the nominees for the 55th annual CMA Awards Thursday morning. Church and Stapleton leading the pack with five nominations each. Both artists are also nominated for the night’s top prize – Entertainer of the Year – alongside Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood.

