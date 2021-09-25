CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Goal and Highlights: Borussia Monchendgladbach 1-0 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

By Victor Cunha
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teams appear on the field to start the second half. And for Dortmund Pongracic is out and Hazard is in. Zakaria had the ball on the edge of the box, tried his first shot and was stopped, winning the rebound inside the box to send it into the back of the net to Kobel's right corner!

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin: Live Stream and TV info

Borussia Dortmund will be back in Bundesliga action on Sunday as they square off against Union Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund could be in for another tough test on Sunday evening as they take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. The capital club have drawn three and won one of their four games in the Bundesliga so far this season, and have a solid defence to go along with their dangerous strike force.
Where would Jude Bellingham fit in best should he leave Borussia Dortmund next summer?

First it was Jadon Sancho, and now Borussia Dortmund need to keep their guard up to hang on to another rising England star in Jude Bellingham over the next 12 months. After losing their flying winger to Manchester United for £73million this summer, the German club should be braced for more English approaches for 18-year-old midfielder Bellingham.
Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Overcome Their Own Stupidity to Win 4-2 Against Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund are a lot of fun. They keep us on our toes. They never let us get complacent. They’re making us grow as people, helping us develop a resilience, a mental strength that will serve us well in life. They also score a ton of bangers, and they win! We should appreciate that. We should cherish the good things in life. Winning isn’t easy, and Borussia Dortmund remind us of that every time we think we’ve got it in the bag.
Marius Wolf: I did not waste any time thinking about leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer

Marius Wolf was reportedly free to leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But the versatile wide player never had any thoughts about seeking a move away from the club. After spending the last two seasons out on loan, Marius Wolf is finally back in the Borussia Dortmund squad this season. He has already made five substitute appearances so far, and has put in some encouraging cameo performances. The 26 year old has now said that he did not waste any time thinking about leaving the club this summer, and he is very satisfied with the playing time he is getting so far.
Borussia Dortmund tried for Man City striker Delap

Manchester City rejected an offer from Borussia Dortmund for Liam Delap over the summer. Football Insider says City rejected a £15million offer for young striker Delap. Borussia Dortmund tried to sign the 18-year-old forward in the summer transfer window. But City have no intention of losing another young prospect to...
Marin Pongracic: Deadline day transfer to Borussia Dortmund came as a surprise for me

Marin Pongracic has admitted that his deadline day loan move from VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund came as a surprise for him. Borussia Dortmund signed Marin Pongracic on a season long loan deal from VfL Wolfsburg on transfer deadline day in a bid to bolster their defence. The 24 year old has now admitted that the Black and Yellows’ interest came as a surprise for him, but now he wants to make the most of this opportunity.
Liverpool serious about Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is serious about bringing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham to Anfield. BILD's football chief Christian Falk reports Liverpool are tracking Bellingham. However, the journalist claims Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who managed BVB for seven seasons until 2015, has 'inhibitions' about signing players from his former club.
European transfer news: Borussia Dortmund considering Anthony Martial bid

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester United's Anthony Martial. Dortmund are said to view the striker as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who it seems inevitable will leave the club next summer - if not sooner, with Marca reporting last month that his release clause would become active from 1st September.
Match Observations: Borussia Dortmund Downed by a Determined Dennis Zakaria

In Marco Rose’s return to Monchengladbach, the German tactician did not have enough creativity to overcome the loss of two of Dortmund’s brightest stars. Surprise injuries to Erling Haaland and Marco Reus marred what looked to be a promising afternoon for Die Schwarzgelben, who came to lay down a marker against their head coach’s former employer. Dortmund found goals hard to come by without their key players, and a hot-and-cold Gladbach took full advantage of the uncertainty in the Dortmund lineup. Beginning the game aggressively, Gladbach pressed very high against the Dortmund line and were not afraid to get stuck into their challenges. When Dortmund attempted to respond in suit, they were less precise and found themselves frequently penalized by a, well, card-happy referee. When Mahmoud Dahoud was given a second yellow in the 40th minute, it was pretty much curtains from there.
Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud out with a strained knee ligament

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Mahmoud Dahoud strained a ligament in his left knee during Tuesday’s Champions League group stage game against Sporting CP. Borussia Dortmund suffered another injury blow on Tuesday evening as Mahmoud Dahoud had to be subbed off after suffering a knee injury less than five minutes into their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Sporting CP. Now the club has confirmed that the midfielder has strained a ligament in his left knee.
Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

The first half ends. An insistent Dortmund goes to the break with the advantage, although it has not been entirely convincing, the home team is propositive at the front. Mahmoud Dahoud is unable to continue, Juliant Brandt comes on in his place due to injury. 2:28 PM2 hours ago. Sporting's...
Donyell Malen opens his account as Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting CP

Donyell Malen scored his first goal for Borussia Dortmund to fire them to a 1-0 win over Sporting CP on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Donyell Malen has finally arrived at Borussia Dortmund. After a slow start following his summer move from PSV Eindhoven, the Netherlands international finally scored his first goal for BVB in their UEFA Champions League clash against Sporting CP on Tuesday evening. And it proved to be a crucial one for the Black and Yellows, as it secured a hard fought 1-0 win.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sporting CP: Player ratings as Bellingham stars in BVB victory

An injury-hit Borussia Dortmund side comfortably secured a second successive three points in Group C of the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Sporting CP 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund were without goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland, as well as Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can and Dan-Axel Zagadou going into the...
Borussia Dortmund trio called up by Belgium for the UEFA Nations League finals

Borussia Dortmund trio Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier have been called up by Belgium for the UEFA Nations League finals. Belgium have announced their squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League finals, and three Borussia Dortmund players have been included. Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier will all be aiming to help the Red Devils win the tournament next week.
Wasteful Borussia Dortmund edge past FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund missed a host of big chances but managed to get the job done against FC Augsburg, earning a hard fought 2-1 win. Goals from Raphael Guerriero and Julian Brandt proved to be enough for Borussia Dortmund in the end, as they earned a narrow 2-1 win over FC Augsburg in front of 41,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon. But it could have been a very different story had Augsburg taken full advantage of the tired legs in the Dortmund ranks and offered more of an attacking threat.
