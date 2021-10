The Giants defense finally was going to make a game-saving stop and validate all the preseason hype. And then Adoree’ Jackson dropped a surefire interception in the end zone with less than six minutes to go, giving the Falcons the second chance needed to tie the game only a few plays later and then steal a 17-14 win as time expired. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan overthrew a pass for tight end Kyle Pitts and Jackson was the only player in the area — the break the Giants needed after two rough defensive performances.

