Assist provided in nabbing suspected mall robber: Orange Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Driving under the influence: Detroit Road. Police officers at 7:18 p.m. Sept.20 charged a suspect with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving under suspension after a caller reported a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the intersection of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue. A second caller alerted police to the fact the man had pulled into a nearby store parking lot. The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene and the suspect was sent to the Lakewood emergency room for a blood draw.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO