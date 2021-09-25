Avalanche fencing has been installed in popular backcountry ski area above The Colony

PARK CITY, Utah. — The assembly of 214 avalanche barriers that sit above The Colony neighborhood at The Canyons in Park City has been underway throughout the summer. Mini Mac, Main Mac, La Frontera, and Nutty Putty are the main backcountry runs that have been impacted by these avalanche fences or barriers.

The avalanche fences are made of steel and chain-link fencing and measure 16′ square. They’ve been installed vertically down each chute to mitigate avalanche impacts and prevent skiing and snowboarding.

Despite a petition and community efforts to avoid the construction of these avy barriers, the project has continued as planned to be completed before this winter.

