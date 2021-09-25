CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Avalanche fencing has been installed in popular backcountry ski area above The Colony

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBfgC_0c7tqa9e00

PARK CITY, Utah. —  The assembly of 214 avalanche barriers that sit above The Colony neighborhood at The Canyons in Park City has been underway throughout the summer. Mini Mac, Main Mac, La Frontera, and Nutty Putty are the main backcountry runs that have been impacted by these avalanche fences or barriers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UheUY_0c7tqa9e00
64 of the 214 avalanche barriers are shown here in Main Mac. Photo: TownLift (September 2021)

The avalanche fences are made of steel and chain-link fencing and measure 16′ square. They’ve been installed vertically down each chute to mitigate avalanche impacts and prevent skiing and snowboarding.

Despite a petition and community efforts to avoid the construction of these avy barriers, the project has continued as planned to be completed before this winter.

Despite opposition, Avalanche fences at the Canyons are being installed


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TownLift

This Sunday is Community Ride Day at Woodward Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — On Sunday, October 3, Woodward Park City will be hosting a Community Ride Day. Lift tickets start at $15 for a session and $20 for an all-day pass. There will also be live music from DJ Matty Mo from 12 – 4 pm, vendors, and member appreciation giveaways. Book your session
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

The Soaring Wings school, growing into its new space

PARK CITY, Utah — It’s hard to miss the construction of the building at the corner of SR 224 and Old Ranch Road at the Soaring Wings Montessori School. Not unlike how school children outgrow their clothes periodically, Soaring Wings outgrows its space periodically as well. Growing steadily since they started the business in their […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

DWR asks deer hunters to visit check stations to test for disease

SALT LAKE CITY — As a standard part of the general deer hunt, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is once again asking hunters to bring their harvested deer to various stations across the state so DWR biologists can test for chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a relatively rare transmissible disease that […]
WILDLIFE
TownLift

Panel discusses Parley’s Canyon Fire and future emergency preparation

PARK CITY, Utah — On Thursday evening, a panel made up of officials from Park City, Summit County, and the state of Utah discussed lessons learned from the 541-acre Parley’s Canyon Fire in August that forced the evacuation of roughly 8,000 residents. “This incident, in particular, was kind of the big one for us,” said […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
TownLift

Coalville’s local treasure Bunny’s is on the market

COALVILLE, Utah. — Bunny’s Club, the longstanding watering hole for Coalville locals is on the market. 36 S Main Street in Coalville has been run by Andrea Hewson for the past 21 years and before that a string of owners up to its founder, Kenneth “Bunny” Downs. When asked what Hewson would like her legacy […]
COALVILLE, UT
TownLift

UDOT holding two public meetings to review Heber Valley EIS

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be holding two public meetings, one virtual and one in-person, to discuss the conceptual transportation alternatives that have been developed for the Heber Valley Corridor Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The project is specifically focused on improving mobility through the Heber Valley and the operation […]
HEBER CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: Beautiful fall day

PARK CITY, Utah — The fall colors in Park City are popping this week. The mountains are a beautiful mosaic of yellow, orange, green, and red. They seem to change in tone by the day. Share your fall photos with us by emailing them to info@townlift.com
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Fencing#Fences#La Frontera#Nutty Putty
TownLift

Stio Celebrates 10 Years Defining the Mountain Lifestyle

PARK CITY, Utah — Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary as it enters into the fall and winter season. The anniversary serves as a significant milestone for the brand as it continues along an impressive growth trajectory and emerges as one of the top outdoor brands in the industry. […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

New drive-thru Covid rapid testing locations in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Starting on Friday, October 1st, rapid COVID-19 testing will be offered at each Summit County Health Department location on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. The testing sites will be open from 10 am – 2 pm. Locations Park City Kamas Coalville   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Coffee Chat with the Park City Chamber of Commerce CEO

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a coffee chat with CEO, Jennifer Wesselhoff. The ‘Coffee Chat’ will take place at the Park City Visitor Center from 8 am to 9 am on Wednesday, October 6. Join the Chamber for a friendly and informal conversation about how the Chamber […]
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
TownLift

Old town reemerges as Rockport Reservoir levels fall

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — In 1860, European Americans settled a town called Crandall (later renamed Enoch City), in the area that is currently Rockport Reservoir and Rockport State Park, according to Utah State Parks. During the Black Hawk War in 1866, fear of enemies forced them to evacuate the town to nearby Wanship. A year […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Park City Transit looking for public input

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Transit recently launched two surveys looking to understand transportation needs for this winter along with guidance about their Short-Range Transit Plan (SRTP). Survey about transit needs for the upcoming winter season (November 2021 – March 2022). Survey for the SRTP (guide for the next five years). The plan seeks […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Tupelo restaurant returning to Park City this fall

PARK CITY, Utah — Tupelo, the fine dining restaurant formerly on Main Street, will be moving to a new location at 1500 Kearns Blvd. (formerly Adolph’s) this fall. “We’ve been waiting for the perfect time and opportunity to reestablish ourselves in Park City, and we are thrilled that time is now,” said tupelo Partner Maggie […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

SNAPPED: How low can you go?

As low as you need to, apparently. No rooftops, automobiles, animals, trees, or hot air balloon passengers were harmed in the setting-down of this hot air balloon in Summit County this morning, quite the contrary. Passengers were giggling with delight, neighbors audibly, happily gave permission to the pilot to land on their property and dogs […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
TownLift

Ironman moves premier event from Hawaii to St. George, Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Ironman announced on Thursday that due to COVID concerns, for the first time in 44 years it will be moving its 2022 XC 70.3 World Championship from Kona, Hawaii to St. George, Utah on May 7, 2022. Triathlon’s premier event will then return to Hawaii, where it’s been hosted since 1978 […]
HAWAII STATE
TownLift

Final flight for famous founding figure

PARK CITY, Utah — Chuck Heckert passed away from cancer during the height of the pandemic therefore a community gathering to celebrate his life wasn’t possible at the time. On Saturday, approximately 75 invited members of the Olympic Nordic ski jumping community gathered to celebrate his life. More wished the building size would have allowed […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Park City accessory dwelling survey

PARK CITY, Utah — Engage Park City recently launched a survey seeking public feedback on accessory apartments — separate dwelling units that are attached to a single-family home or detached garage. The units are allowed in most areas in Park City. Property owners of homes with Accessory Apartments must live on-site and are required to […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy