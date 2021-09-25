CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Camila Cabello Sweetly Kisses BF Shawn Mendes During Concert Soundcheck — Photos

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEK7S_0c7tqUoA00
Brian Prahl/MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were all smiles as they rehearsed for their performance at the Global Citizens festival. See the PDA pics!

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, packed on the PDA while rehearsing for a concert in Central Park. The couple were photographed during a soundcheck in New York City on September 24, sharing multiple kisses as they rehearsed their set for the Global Citizens festival. The hitmakers laughed as they sang their hit song “Señorita” with Shawn on the guitar and Camila standing beside him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rIQ8u_0c7tqUoA00
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Image: Brian Prahl/MEGA

The Cinderella actress rocked a beige tank top with a pink and purple corset, along with black pants. Her beau cut a casual figure in a white tank top with light wash jeans. As fans would know, they’re slated to perform this weekend at the annual event, which takes place in Central Park. The pair were most recently spotted at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, and the 2021 Met Gala the following night.

At the awards show, Shawn was seen dancing during Camila’s performance of “Don’t Go Yet” proving he’s truly her biggest cheerleader. He also recently took part in Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, and revealed he had initially been “friend zoned” by girlfriend Camila.

He also dished on whether he approved of friend and former tourmate Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy,” Shawn said. When the man monitoring the test said the singer was lying, Shawn admitted, “I mean he’s kinda got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy . . . but he at any [moment] could turn into a villain, you know?”

The singer added that the British actor has “really blue eyes” and he finds it easier to “trust brown eyes.” Elsewhere in the video, Shawn talked about his idol Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he attended the Met Gala with in 2018. The interviewer asked, “When you met Justin Bieber, did the Met Gala get brought up?” to which he responded, “When we met? No. Never talked about that.”

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Camila Cabello Shows Off New Short Hair in NYC

Camila Cabello has a brand new look with her shorter hair as she’s spotted out in New York City on Sunday afternoon (September 19). The 24-year-old singer and actress stopped by a local salon for a fresh cut after attending the Met Gala with super long hair earlier in the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Watch Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello Perform With Coldplay

Chris Martin knows how to appeal to the youngs, and it involves thanking them for attending a concert despite “all the rigamarole it takes to come to a big show like this.” Gen Z loves rigamarole (don’t even get them started on foofaraw). During Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in New York, Coldplay brought out some guests to collab with them on their most recognizable hits. “Whoever’s furthest in the back, we send this to you,” Martin said before launching into “Fix You,” because the lyric “when you try your best but you don’t succeed” applies most of all to audience members at the absolute butt end of a massive Central Park concert. After the first chorus, Billie Eilish emerged to sing the second verse with the help of her brother, Finneas, and the crowd lost their minds. It’s a performance worth watching just to see Eilish, Finneas, and Martin try to really bop and dance to the instrumental break of one of the softest rock songs of all time. It rules.
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Shawn Mendes Performed a Secret Show for NYC Fans!

Shawn Mendes was spotted in two outfits while stepping out for his secret show in New York City!. The 23-year-old singer treated fans to a very special night at the famed Big Apple concert venue Irving Plaza on Wednesday (September 22). Shawn was seen heading into the venue wearing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Shawn Mendes
Ashe County's Newspaper

What Shawn Mendes really thinks of Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes thinks Joe Alwyn is a "little bit of a villain". The 23-year-old singer initially claimed he thought the 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actor - who is dating his friend Taylor Swift - was a "sweet guy" but then admitted he was "lying a bit" after triggering a lie detector alert.
MUSIC
sacramentosun.com

Camila Cabello raises concern over climate change

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several artists teamed up with the NRDC Action Fund to pen a...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Shawn Mendes Caught In A Big Lie During Lie Detector Test

It’s okay if you feel sorry for Shawn Mendes after hearing about a lie detector test he took during an interview with Vanity Fair (who would agree to that anyway?) The singer was asked some pretty awkward questions and the test called him out after he was asked about Taylor Swift and his approval of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcheck#Met Gala#Central Park#Pda#Vanity Fair#British
wfav951.com

Shawn Mendes Announces World Tour

Shawn Mendes teased fans online with an upcoming tour schedule. By sharing a short video, he announced that he’s ready to hit the road and get back onstage. In the clip, he dances solo to his song, “Summer of Love.”. Mendes promised that details will be released sometime this week...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Shawn Mendes is bringing Wonder: The World Tour to Houston

Shawn Mendes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Photo: Evan Agostini/Associated Press. Pop wonder Shawn Mendes has a 2022 date with Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Can Camila Cabello and a Cadre of Celebs Convince Their Industry to Fight for Climate Action?

Camila Cabello has recruited more than 60 artists for an open letter to several entertainment companies calling on them to ask Congress to pass the climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. The letter cites the recent climate change impacts around the country, from California’s wildfires to the historic flooding in New York City due to Hurricane Ida. “Scientists warn that if we fail to act now, every single one of us will feel the impacts, a billion people will be displaced, and low-income people and communities of color will continue to be hit first...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox5 KVVU

Shawn Mendes bringing his tour to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is bringing his world tour to Las Vegas. Mendes will peform his latest smash hit "Summer of Love" along with his many others when his Wonder: The World Tour stops at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2022. The tour announce follows Mendes’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
energy941.com

Win Your Shawn Mendes Tickets All Week

If you were thinking how am I going to get Shawn Mendes tickets….Wonder. Shawn Mendes is coming the Moody Center in Austin on October 3rd, 2022 and we have a bunch of tickets. Listen all week at 5pm for back-to-back Shawn Mendes songs and then call 210-470-5836.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

First trailer of Camila Cabello as Cinderella online!

Fans can now look forward to a foretaste Cinderella happy – and this time even in the form of moving images. A few weeks ago, pictures of the new adaptation of the classic fairy tale appeared. Here the audience saw the leading actress Camila Cabello (24), who is making her film debut in the Amazon production, for the first time as Cinderella. Since then, the singer’s fans have been hungry for more information. You are also lucky now because: The first trailer for the film has been released!
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shawn Mendes coming to Fiserv Forum July 2022

MILWAUKEE - Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be bringing his Wonder: The World Tour to Fiserv Forum next summer. The show is slated for July 12, 2022. Dermot Kennedy will be a special guest. The tour announced Thursday, includes 64 dates across North America, UK and Europe. The American Express Presale...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FingerLakes1.com

Shawn Mendes Meet And Greet & VIP Tickets

Get ready to meet the “Stitches” singer on his new tour as he performs in several cities across multiple countries. If you’re wondering where and how to attend a Shawn Mendes Meet and Greet, you’ll find your answers here! Securing tickets for such events is a breeze now that you can access everything online.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Rocks Global Citizen Live With Shawn Mendes Collab ‘Senorita,’ ‘Don’t Go Yet,’ ‘Havana,’ & More

Camila Cabello was one of many notable names on-hand for Global Citizen Live 2021. The worldwide event, which simultaneously took place in cities across the globe such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, called for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy