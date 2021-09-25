Camila Cabello Sweetly Kisses BF Shawn Mendes During Concert Soundcheck — Photos

Brian Prahl/MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were all smiles as they rehearsed for their performance at the Global Citizens festival. See the PDA pics!

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, packed on the PDA while rehearsing for a concert in Central Park. The couple were photographed during a soundcheck in New York City on September 24, sharing multiple kisses as they rehearsed their set for the Global Citizens festival. The hitmakers laughed as they sang their hit song “Señorita” with Shawn on the guitar and Camila standing beside him.

The Cinderella actress rocked a beige tank top with a pink and purple corset, along with black pants. Her beau cut a casual figure in a white tank top with light wash jeans. As fans would know, they’re slated to perform this weekend at the annual event, which takes place in Central Park. The pair were most recently spotted at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, and the 2021 Met Gala the following night.

At the awards show, Shawn was seen dancing during Camila’s performance of “Don’t Go Yet” proving he’s truly her biggest cheerleader. He also recently took part in Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, and revealed he had initially been “friend zoned” by girlfriend Camila.

He also dished on whether he approved of friend and former tourmate Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy,” Shawn said. When the man monitoring the test said the singer was lying, Shawn admitted, “I mean he’s kinda got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy . . . but he at any [moment] could turn into a villain, you know?”

The singer added that the British actor has “really blue eyes” and he finds it easier to “trust brown eyes.” Elsewhere in the video, Shawn talked about his idol Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he attended the Met Gala with in 2018. The interviewer asked, “When you met Justin Bieber, did the Met Gala get brought up?” to which he responded, “When we met? No. Never talked about that.”