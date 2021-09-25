Three Bears Reach Singles Quarters In Cal Fall Invite

BERKELEY – Three of the younger members of the California women's tennis team reached the top-flight singles quarterfinals on the first day of the Cal Fall Invitational on Friday, with freshmen Jessica Alsola and Makenna Thiel and sophomore Hannah Viller Moeller advancing to the Blue singles third round. Golden Bears also placed two pairs – Haley Giavara/Valentina Ivanov and Alsola/Viller Moeller – in the Blue doubles quarterfinals with wins on day one at the Hellman Tennis Complex and Channing Tennis Courts.