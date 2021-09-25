Read full article on original website
Kaavia James Is Very Protective of Her Food — & Even Her Daddy Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Get a Pass
Like a mama bear to her cub, 4-year-old Kaavia James is a fierce protector of her food. It’s hers — don’t you dare try to steal it! Yes, that goes for everyone. Her mom Gabrielle Union captured a moment of her husband Dwyane Wade trying to poke the bear, and Kaavia was having none of it! In a video posted on Instagram yesterday, Kaavia and her daddy are eating next to each other on the couch. Kaavia is giving the side eye to Wade as she enjoys her meal. But the moment is anything but peaceful. When he thinks she isn’t...
Jon Gosselin Is 'So Proud' Of Son Collin For Breaking Silence On Estranged Relationship With Mom Kate: Source
One proud father. Collin Gosselin may not be on speaking terms with his mom, Kate Gosselin, but his relationship with his father, Jon Gosselin, appears to be solid. In fact, the doting father is apparently "so proud" of his son for speaking out about his strained relationship with the matriarch following their falling out years ago."Jon is so proud of Collin for having the courage and the strength to stand up and speak his truth," a source spilled to a news publication. Though "Jon never asked or suggested Collin" air out the mother-son duo's dirty laundry, the exes' offspring, 18,...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Therapists That I HAVE To Show My Therapist Next Week
*prays for a gossip day and not a trauma day*
