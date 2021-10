Creepshow Season 3 is scaring up TVs on Shudder, and Episode 2 of the horror anthology reunites the show's executive producer Greg Nicotero with his old friend, actor James Remar. Many may be familiar with Remar from his work on iconic shows like Dexter and Sex in the City, but he's also well-known for starring in movies such as The Warriors, 48hrs., and Tales from the Darkside: The Movie, where he and movie-make-up legend Nicotero first met. Now, the two friends have made a Creepshow segment titled "Skeletons in the Closet" — that Nicotero wrote with John Esposito — which finds Nicotero directing Remar as Bateman, a memorabilia collecter with a shark-like streak.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO