CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers LB T.J. Watt downgraded to OUT vs the Bengals

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9nIk_0c7tp4Dy00

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were downgrading starting outside linebacker T.J. Watt to OUT for the team’s division showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt had originally been listed as questionable after suffering the injury in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh will also be missing fellow starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith with a groin injury of his own.

With Watt now out of the lineup, undrafted rookie Jamir Jones could get the call as the starting outside backer opposite Melvin Ingram.

Gallery

5 Steelers among 122 modern-era nominees for 2022 HOF class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHzj4_0c7tp4Dy00

List

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to play, T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers lose All-Pro LB T.J. Watt to groin injury before falling to Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the first half of Sunday's defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders with a groin injury. He didn't return for the second half after the Steelers downgraded him to out, leaving the Steelers without their best defensive player. The Raiders won, 26-17. His long-term prognosis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers Lb T J Watt#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Hof
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Bengals

Watt joins a list of key Steelers set to miss Sunday's division battle against the Bengals. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) are also out. The Steelers franchise cornerstone had a blistering start to the season before missing the second half against Las Vegas last week.
NFL
audacy.com

Report: T.J. Watt could play against Bengals

After learning that Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson may not have a major injury after going down on the last play of the game Sunday, there is even more encouraging news on the injury front. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that outside linebacker T.J. Watt who suffered a groin injury in...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers holding their breath with T.J. Watt groin injury

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt has been ruled out vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ home opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury. Pittsburgh has its work cut out for it with a feisty Silver and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt limited in practice Thursday in advance of Steelers-Bengals

Update: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Miami University RedHawks standout Ben Roethlisberger was a limited participant during the Steelers' practice Thursday with a pectoral injury. Star linebacker T.J. Watt also was limited Thursday with a groin injury. Earlier: Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday he's going to do everything he can to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Gives Injury Update for Packers Game

The door remains open for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt to play Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Watt spoke with media on Friday following the Steelers' final practice of the week. When asked if the door is "more open" to play than it was last week, he feels "really good."
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy