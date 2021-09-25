PROGRESS: Police, fire officials weigh in on recent staff increases

A car crash or a house fire, a break-in or a medical emergency. When troubles arise, it’s often the first responder that arrives on scene to help alleviate the chaos.

The same is true right here in Howard County, where the Kokomo Police Department, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the Kokomo Fire Department work every day to make sure the county’s roughly 82,000 residents have the opportunity to live and work in a safe environment.

And thanks to the upticks in staffing that has taken place across all three departments in recent months, officials note that aspect of the job has now become even easier.

Kokomo Police Department

Soon after Kokomo Police Department Chief Doug Stout was informed he’d be taking over the top position at the department in January 2020, he had one item in particular on his mind.

“Once the very beginning of 2020 started, one concern I expressed to (then-newly elected) Mayor Tyler Moore was our ability to recruit,” Stout told the Tribune during a recent sit-down interview inside his second-floor office at City Hall. “… One thing the mayor and I discussed was creating a campaign. And that’s when the commercial idea came up.”

That commercial — which included several members of the city administration and KPD personnel urging prospective officers to come to Kokomo — ran in several different locations throughout Central Indiana too, all in an effort to cast a wider net.

Along with the commercial, Stout said that KPD has also created a website — joinkokomopd.com — and an entire recruitment unit which is headed up by Officer Edith Forestal.

“To my knowledge, I think we’re the only department in the state that has an officer that doesn’t do anything but recruitment,” Stout said, “following up, making contacts, going to events, drawing in that appeal of what law enforcement should be. I know it’s something that KPD has never done before. … And we’ve received nothing but good feedback, even from other departments.”

The recruitment campaign is working too, Stout noted, as the department has hired 26 new officers in the past 18-20 months, what he believes is the largest increase in that time span in the department’s history.

And while 26 new officers does sound like a sizeable increase, Stout noted that issues like attrition — such as planned retirements or other unforeseen departures of current officers — also have an effect on the department’s overall net gain.

So at this exact moment in time, Stout added, KPD has 83 officers, with an expectation of that number rising to 87 by the end of the year.

But that number is still a bit shy of Stout’s overall goal.

“The ideal number is still around 100,” he said. “The reason being is that every unit had been depleted in the department (over the past few years), from criminal investigations to special investigations. So it’s going to take a while to be able to re-filter all of those. Every unit’s still having to run all the time, but when the detectives in the criminal investigation section each are trying to investigate 15 cases by themselves at one time, that does not provide the desired response time that the community expects.

“So the number of 100 is a very good target with our population, the 13 and a quarter square miles of our city and the thousands of miles of roads,” Stout added. “That’s still the shooting number … and those things take time.”

But Stout did acknowledge that the recent staffing increase at KPD has definitely been a big morale boost, noting that its effects are even tangible.

“What I witnessed firsthand as captain of patrol in the last half of 2016 through 2019 was a manpower decrease,” he said. “And I saw an increase in complaints simply based on the response time. So being able to increase the numbers also improves that response time for those that are calling.”

An increase in the number of sworn officers has also seemed to lessen the number of use of force reports written out by KPD too, he admitted.

And as the department looks to the future, Stout acknowledged that there is also plenty to be excited about.

“What I enjoy the most about this position is seeing the improvement of my department in a matter that reflects in the quality of service that is shown,” he said. “… This is the KPD that I started out with. This is why I wanted to be a part of this department as a young man. … Everybody has bad days, I get it. But I’m excited about the process we’ve seen and just how much we’re going to be able to accomplish over the remainder of my time with the department.”

Howard County Sheriff's Office

For roughly the past 30-40 years, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office has successfully operated with 35 sworn officers.

These days, due to a 2020 COPS grant from the federal government, the department officially has 40.

“The more cops the better, right?” Capt. Jordan Buckley told the Tribune last week inside one of the department’s conference rooms.

But instead of sticking those extra five deputies directly on patrol, the department decided to form a task force aimed specially at targeting violent crimes around the county and conducting proactive investigations.

“We’ve kept our patrol component where we are with 24 people,” he said, adding that the patrol division is eight deputies per shift in a 24-hour operation. “But patrol, we sometimes become more reactive because of phone calls and doing that kind of stuff like calls for service. This allows us to form a proactive team. Is there an ideal number (of sworn deputies)? I think we’re definitely looking at it.”

But in an area such as Howard County — all 300 square miles of it — Buckley indicated that there’s always room for more officers.

“A county Howard County’s size, there are a lot of two-man calls we go into because there are a lot of calls that have a propensity for violence,” he said. “It’s nice to have back-up. Well, being 300 square miles and also being the police department for places like Greentown and Russiaville, we take quite a bit of calls for service that are quite a bit of distance. So it’d be nice to have a greater number of people just to know that your back-ups not coming from Russiaville (if you’re on the other side of the county).

“Even running lights and sirens from the other side and going 100 mph is still around 20 minutes,” Buckley added. “That’s a long time to get your (butt) whipped or fight for your life. So I think more cops are always better in that regard.”

Of course there’s no “snapping of the fingers” approach to increasing the number of sworn law enforcement officers, as Buckley noted police and fire departments work with what they’re budgeted.

Issues like attrition also play a factor in the staffing numbers, Buckley added, though he feels the HCSO has done a pretty good job over the years of replacing retirements when they occur.

Buckley said he’s also proud of the job the men and women of the HCSO have done, not just in recent months, but in the entire time he’s been with the department.

“I think things here are going good, but I’m obviously biased,” he said. “I think this administration is not comfortable with status quo, so we’re always challenging ourselves to become better. I think that’s really shown out in a lot of our divisions. … It’s not just a paycheck. We don’t want people who are just here for the money. We don’t want people who are here for any other reason than just to help people.”

And over at the Howard County Jail, staffing numbers are holding steady there too, Maj. Gary Cook said.

“We’re in the mid-60s, but I don’t have a confirmed number on that,” he told the Tribune during the same interview, referring to the number of the jail’s correctional officers. “But there has been a steady turnover. … Really, if you can get three to five years, that’s typically their span in corrections. It’s not necessarily viewed as a career. Often, it’s just a stepping stone.”

Cook then spoke for a few minutes on the inmate and correctional officer ratio, saying that for a direct supervision facility — where officers physically walk around the cell blocks instead of monitor inmates behind cameras — the Howard County Jail is doing the best with what they have.

“Direct supervision is more labor intensive,” Cook said, “and there’s more required staffing that comes with that.”

But there’s also often more stress too, Buckley pointed out.

“We have had people in the past leave for whatever reason,” he noted, “and the more people you lose, the more overtime that’s forced on the people you have left. We’re a 24-hour operation. We just can’t shut the door and put up a closed sign for the night. We don’t have the luxury. So we then have to tell our people, ‘Hey, you’re not going home. You’re working a 16-hour shift instead and oh by the way, on your day off, you’re working 16 hours then too.’

“So the problem just snowballs into your existing worries,” he added. “But it’s not a Howard County problem. It’s a problem in law enforcement in general anywhere around the country right now. It’s a challenge to retain and a challenge to recruit, especially in corrections. … And there’s often not a more thankless job than theirs.”

Kokomo Fire Department

Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier remembers a time a few years back when the department was boasting 121 firefighters.

And while he’d like to see a number that high again, he acknowledged that the final decision is not up to him.

Right now, KFD has 89 firefighters on staff, up from 82 in 2020, and the agency has hired nine new firefighters this year alone.

“Our goal is get up to at least 102,” Frazier noted. “It’s a money issue right now in terms of getting the budget up to that because the number has dropped so far. … One of the biggest misconceptions of the fire service is how many firefighters we actually need on a scene. We start out with a minimum of 17 firefighters on every run. That is our low number that we have to have on every scene. But the more firefighters we have on scene, the more equipped we are in handling emergencies.”

That’s where the increase in staffing can really help play a role, Frazier indicated.

“There’s a very fine line between how much you want to staff your fire department with regular time and with overtime,” he said. “The idea of overtime is that you want to limit to where you’re not overworking your firefighters. … And then of course, we’re still working on getting Rescue 2 back in service, and that will require more firefighters. It’s a process, if you will, and we’ll see what happens.”