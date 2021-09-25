Bloomington woman killed, Shakopee man injured in south metro collision
A Bloomington woman was killed and a Shakopee man was injured late Thursday afternoon when their cars collided on a highway south of Shakopee, the State Patrol said. According to authorities, Sharon Yvonne Thran, 76, pulled out from Bluff Drive onto Hwy. 169 into the path of a vehicle driven by Anthony Powell, 32. Thran was killed and Powell, who was driving south on Hwy. 169 and unable to stop, sustained noncritical injuries.www.startribune.com
