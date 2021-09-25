Actor Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Ruled a Drug Overdose
Actor Michael K. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, the New York City medical examiner’s office announced. The 54-year-old star of “The Wire” — who was an Emmy nominee this year for his work on “Lovecraft Country” — died of acute intoxication from a lethal mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed in a statement to media outlets Friday.mynewsla.com
