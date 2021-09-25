Portland youths take their climate-action message back on the streets after pausing for the pandemic

Portland youth climate strikers were back in action Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to take an 18-month pause. The mid-day march and rally picked up a cause that youth climate activists had to walk away from — at least when it came to in-the-streets activism — in February of 2020. The marchers called on government leaders to act with urgency to reduce society’s dependence on fossil fuels, because burning it produces greenhouse gas emissions, which are contributing to climate change.