Who Is Player 067 in Squid Game? Who Is HoYeon Jung?
‘Squid Game’ is a sensational survival game action drama series about 456 contestants who take part in a deadly game for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million). One of the most memorable characters in the series is the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) or No. 067. Resilient and resourceful, she is the ultimate survivor. She spent her early life in her home country, where she lost her grandparents and older brother. Her father also died at one point.thecinemaholic.com
