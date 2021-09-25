CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

How Badgers QB Graham Mertz blocked out the noise before playing Jack Coan, Notre Dame

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago

Graham Mertz stood behind a table Monday and fielded question after question about his predecessor. It’s a natural storyline as the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team (1-1) heads into Saturday’s marquee matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Former UW quarterback Jack Coan leads the Irish against Mertz, a UW redshirt sophomore and the man who replaced Coan as the Badgers’ QB after Coan suffered a foot injury during training camp last season.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
wktysports.com

Irish QB Jack Coan preps for rugged reunion vs Badgers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12 Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Chicago’s Soldier Field. ESPN Gameday will be at the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11...
SOUTH BEND, IN
ABC7 Chicago

Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Jack Coan says reunion vs. Wisconsin Badgers will be 'weird'

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Chicago's Soldier Field. "It's definitely going to be weird," said Coan, a 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback who went 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers. "It's going to be a lot of my friends I'm going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game and I like to think I won't get more excited for one game than the next."
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Paul Chryst
Person
Drew Brees
fox40jackson.com

Ex-Notre Dame quarterback ecstatic Wisconsin let Jack Coan transfer

Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire was loving the performance from the Fighting Irish on Saturday during their big win over Wisconsin. Notre Dame’s defense forced Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz to struggle mightily for most of the game. Mertz was able to throw his first touchdown pass since November but it was the only offense he and the Badgers could really muster.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Notre Dame#American Football#University Of Wisconsin#Uw#Irish#Badgers
Daily Cardinal

Badgers set to face Notre Dame, Coan, in Chicago

Fresh off a week of rest, the 18th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will take the field Saturday morning against the 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0). Although this is officially a home game for Wisconsin, it will take place at Soldier Field, which happens to be 58 miles closer to South Bend than it is to Madison. Thus, both fan bases are likely to be well represented — and well hydrated — for the 11 a.m. kickoff.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

With QB Coan Out, No. 12 Irish Beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

CHICAGO (AP) — To win more games than any coach in the storied history of Notre Dame football, Brian Kelly has needed to be adaptable. Maybe never more than the first month of this season. The Fighting Irish have used three quarterbacks and four left tackles, moved away from their run-first mentality and added new wrinkles on defense to head into October unbeaten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Jim Polzin: The story of the 'emotional' day Notre Dame QB Jack Coan moved out of Wisconsin

Seven men posed for a photo on the final day of January, five of them in uniform. Mike Coan was wearing a Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt and his son Jack went with a similar casual look, though his hoodie was basic and blue. Everyone else in the photo — all University of Wisconsin football players but none of them with the last name of Coan — had on T-shirts advertising Coan’s Landscaping, the family business in Sayville, New York.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks - Jack Coan vs. Graham Mertz

The quarterback battle between Notre Dane and Wisconsin has to be one of the most anticipated in college football this season. Not long ago, Jack Coan was starting for these Badgers, and he has not missed a beat with the Irish. He has the advantage in almost everything with this matchup, albeit with the Irish having played one more game. Even if these teams had played an even number of games to this point, this comparison probably wouldn’t look much different.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan’s status unclear

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati this weekend won’t be known until Tuesday. Coan suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Graham Mertz discusses facing Jack Coan, the former UW quarterback who now starts for Notre Dame

MADISON — Graham Mertz has a simple mindset as he approaches a game with a storyline that’s been on many minds for months. Quarterbacks will take center stage Saturday when No. 18 Wisconsin faces No. 12 Notre Dame at Soldier Field in Chicago. It’s almost become a tale of Mertz versus Jack Coan, who started 18 games at quarterback for UW before transferring in January to Notre Dame, where he was named the starting quarterback in August. Mertz, however, made one thing abundantly clear during his weekly press conference Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Key matchups in Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Jack Coan as an X-factor

On Friday, Sept. 24, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series meeting with Wisconsin, look at some key matchups in the game and discuss quarterback Jack Coan as an X-factor for Notre Dame's chances of leaving Chicago with a victory.
FOOTBALL
Scarlet Nation

Why a Notre Dame football teammate used this word to describe QB Jack Coan

Notre Dame graduate student right tackle Josh Lugg looked like he had been through it. Gloves on his hands. Tape around his wrists. Sweat beading up underneath and seeping through his blue team-issued shirt. Black turf beads smattered across his face. All while he fielded questions from reporters inside the Fighting Irish's indoor practice facility on Tuesday evening.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
976
Followers
24K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy