CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Greek God Entertainment Announces a Brand New Series Coming Soon

By A Greek God Entertainment LLC
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greek God Entertainment located in Los Angeles, California is a motion picture production company that was launched in February 2015 that consists of a wide range of departments. The company along with the owner/director Abraham Lopez has worked on various professional projects from music videos, to short films, to a recent PSA collaboration with Mathew Knowles, (Music World Entertainment) and Eleanor Earl (E.L. Earl Entertainment) to spread awareness for COVID-19. Abraham Lopez being of Spanish race, a native to the San Fernando Valley, raised in Santa Clarita, has always been a go-getter and team player since childhood. He played football and graduated from Hart High School located in Newhall. He is also a college graduate with a BA with Colombia College Hollywood. Pathways is his first series in which he has carefully and passionately put thought and hard-working creativity in directing and writing this series.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

What The What!? The Amazing World Of Gumball New Series And Movie Coming Soon

I love The Amazing World of Gumball and I’ve binged this show so many times. But, sadly, the show ended at six seasons. But, luckily, WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced they are giving us a new series and a movie. They will be the first projects to get the thumbs up for the rebranded Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, formerly known as Cartoon Network Studios Europe. I can’t wait to see more shenanigans in Elmore!
TV & VIDEOS
click orlando

Baskin for more: Netflix announces ‘Tiger King 2’ coming soon

“Tiger King” is returning to Netflix. The streaming service announced Thursday it is working on “Tiger King 2.”. [TRENDING: Video shows school bus running over man | School districts react to latest rule on quarantining | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The second season of the docu-series has...
TV SERIES
Power 96

A New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Is Coming Soon

The Lost Boys have been found again. A few years after The CW tried to turn the iconic 80s teen vampire movie into a television series, Warner Bros. will now instead attempt to mount a new film version. The stars will be Noah Jupe from the A Quiet Place franchise and Jaeden Martell from the recent It films. The director is Jonathan Entwhistle, whose previous work includes the recent series The End of the F—ing World and I Am Not Okay With This.
MOVIES
allears.net

Disney Branded Television’s New President Has Been Announced

Yesterday, we shared the news that Gary Marsh would be stepping down from his role as President of Disney Branded Television at the end of 2021. After his departure, Marsh will launch his own production company backed by Disney General Entertainment for content arriving on Disney+ as well as other streaming and linear platforms.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
vitalthrills.com

Teen Wolf Movie and New Series Coming to Paramount+

Paramount+ announced today that creator, writer and producer Jeff Davis is reuniting with MTV Entertainment Studios for a Teen Wolf movie and an all-new series. Davis has signed a multi-year deal. Under the partnership, Davis will write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie with talks underway with the original...
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New episodes of 'Old House' coming soon

Q: When is "This Old House" going to have new episodes?. A: They will begin airing on Sept. 30, although the exact date on your PBS station may vary. As the show notes on its website, "New episodes generally premiere on Thursday evenings or Saturdays, but local programmers can schedule episodes throughout the week." This is another time to check your listings.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brand new Independent TV Original Series “Work wonders” with Harriet Hall

The Independent’s Harriet Hall gives us a sneak preview of the new Independent TV series “Work wonders”. Across the course of three films Harriet explores how very different but equally exciting businesses have not only survived the economic storm of the last 18 months but have actually grown. Each film...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

9 brand new TV shows and films coming to Netflix in October

Things are gonna get pretty snuggly in October as the nights get shorter and the weather gets chillier, and Netflix has ensured that they have all of the shows and films to keep us entertained as we squirrel ourselves back indoors for the beginning of the colder months. So what can you expect in October? Find out here…
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Morgan
Person
Mathew Knowles
Person
Wyatt Anderson
Deadline

David E. Talbert Developing Musical Series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’ For Disney Branded Entertainment

Following the success of his Netflix musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, playwright and filmmaker David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television. The series, Madelyn Square Gardens, marks the first development project announced since Ayo Davis was elevated to president of the division. Madelyn Square Gardens tells the story of a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Press

Sigrid teases new music is coming 'very soon'

Sigrid has teased she has plenty more new music coming "very soon". The 25-year-old Norwegian pop star embarked on a "new era" with her recent singles 'Mirrors' and 'Burning Bridges', and she has revealed she has a lot more new tunes on the way for fans. Speaking to BANG Showbiz...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#Drama Series#Race#Greek#Music World Entertainment#Spanish#Hart High School#Ba
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Boards Robbie Amell’s Wattpad Romance ‘Float’ (Exclusive)

Lionsgate has joined Robbie Amell’s Float, the adaptation of Kate Marchant’s hit Wattpad story that also has found its director and leading lady. The beach romance, which began shooting in Vancouver last week, stars Kim’s Convenience star Andrea Bang as Waverly, who impulsively decides to spend her summer before college in a beach town, where she finds herself falling for local lifeguard Blake (Amell). Soon, Waverly has to decide between her pre-planned future of becoming a doctor and following her heart. Sherren Lee, making her feature directorial debut, will helm the project. Lee, who also co-wrote the screenplay for Float with Jesse...
MOVIES
CBS LA

Students at Watts School Surprised With Brand New Music Production Studio

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Music students at a school in Watts got a big surprise Thursday when they arrived to class to find that a new state-of-the-art music production studio had been installed. Sept. 30, 2021. (CBSLA) The studio was built in a classroom at Markham Middle School. The construction of the studio was done in secret and thanks to a donation through a charity created by New Zealand rap artist Lil’ Mussie. The studio includes beat pads, Fender guitars and an electric keyboard. The plan is also to add a recording booth. It also has a plant wall that includes a neon sign which reads “Bread Wall.” It also has a mural which features Black artists who grew up in Watts, including Nipsey Hussle and Tyrese Gibson. The mural was created by artist Tehrell Porter. “I know that we can produce the next artist that eventually will end up on someone’s mural in their school,” Markham Middle School Assistant Principal Yumi Kawasaki told CBSLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

Will Smith: Wild Wild West is a 'thorn in my side'

Will Smith says his movie 'Wild Wild West' is a "thorn in his side". The Hollywood star was asked what he thinks his best and worst movies were and he admitted the 1999 Western movie was his least favourite, as he reflected on his acting career. Speaking to GQ, he...
MOVIES
Deadline

Producer Bibby Dunn Upped to President Of Mark Gordon Pictures

Producer Bibby Dunn has been promoted to President of Mark Gordon Pictures. In the expanded role, Dunn will run production and development for the company, produce scripted film and television content, manage sales across broadcast, cable and streaming, and oversee operations of the company’s three offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. “I’ve learned so much from Mark over the years and am honored to take on this new role at Mark Gordon Pictures,” Dunn said. “Just as Mark’s work has never been defined by any one genre or type, what I love about the company we are building is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

‘Elite’ Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem’s Drama Series ‘Jai Alai’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at their first project with Zeta Studios, Ruiz de Chávez said: “It is becoming an international multi-language project just as Julio and I envisioned from the beginning.” “[Zeta Studios CEO] Antonio Asensio has been the perfect partner and I know this will be the beginning of many projects between Zeta and Panamericana...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Raven’s Home’ Renewed For Season 5 At Disney Channel (TV News Roundup)

Disney Channel has ordered a fifth season of “Raven’s Home,” starring Raven-Symoné as Raven Baxter and Isaac Ryan Brown as her son Booker. The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of the somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her teen son Booker, who has inherited the same gift of catching glimpses of the future. Season five welcomes Rondell Sheridan to the cast, reprising the role of Victor Baxter, Raven’s dad. Also joining the cast are Mykal-Michelle Harris, Felix Avitia and Emmy Liu-Wang. Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff developed the series and join Symoné as executive producers, along with Anthony...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘We Rise’: Hollywood Comes Together for Variety’s Power of Women Dinner

Katy Perry sang “What Makes a Woman.” Amanda Gorman recited “We Rise.” Lorde called for protection of the earth and indigenous peoples. Channing Dungey defined her power as only she could, and Rita Moreno dazzled with her 89-year-young vitality. Variety‘s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime event on Thursday night was an intimate dinner with a big helping of inspiration for about 300 people from across the entertainment industry, who gathered under the stars on a made-to-order balmy night in Beverly Hills. The evening, supported by Cadillac as premier sponsor, had plenty of star power thanks to the five honorees who were feted...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
976
Followers
24K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy