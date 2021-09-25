Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘The Big Leap’ Is Feel-Good TV

Following tonight’s big premiere, are you curious to learn more about The Big Leap episode 2 and what could be coming up next?. Before we go too far here, can we just say first and foremost how crazy/absurd the premise of this show is? It’s one of those TV shows about the making of the show, and there’s somehow potential for all sorts of fun stuff throughout here. We’re not sure that this would’ve been remotely possible to pull off as a concept a couple of decades go. This show is going to be fun and hopefully addictive — it’s our hope that enough people get on board! The challenge here is simply that this is not the sort of show that always generates enormous ratings.

