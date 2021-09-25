CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘The Big Leap’ Is Feel-Good TV

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘The Big Leap’ Is Feel-Good TV. Centered around a dance-themed reality show, the new Fox series boasts an undeniably hopeful premise, and the pilot enthusiastically follows through on that set-up.

Tell-Tale TV

The Big Leap Review: I Want You Back (Season 1 Episode 1)

At first glance, the premise of The Big Leap is a bit cheesy and perhaps a bit self-indulgent, but it only takes a few minutes of watching the pilot episode to realize neither of those things is true. The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 1, “I Want You Back,” sets...
TV Fanatic

Watch The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Watch The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Big Leap S1E2 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. With auditions beginning for the three lead roles, tensions rise as the contestants all vie...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Big Leap: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. Described as “big-hearted and rowdy,” this scripted series follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. What this group of underdogs lacks in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.
cartermatt.com

The Big Leap episode 2 spoilers: the auditions are underway!

Following tonight’s big premiere, are you curious to learn more about The Big Leap episode 2 and what could be coming up next?. Before we go too far here, can we just say first and foremost how crazy/absurd the premise of this show is? It’s one of those TV shows about the making of the show, and there’s somehow potential for all sorts of fun stuff throughout here. We’re not sure that this would’ve been remotely possible to pull off as a concept a couple of decades go. This show is going to be fun and hopefully addictive — it’s our hope that enough people get on board! The challenge here is simply that this is not the sort of show that always generates enormous ratings.
Tell-Tale TV

The Big Leap Review: Classic Tragic Love Triangle (Season 1 Episode 2)

Things get messy on The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 2, “Classic Tragic Love Triangle,” and y’all, I am here for every second. This really is a show that’s character driven. Much like the reality series the show centers on, The Big Leap is less about dancing than it is about the people.
spoilertv.com

Station 19 - Episode 5.02 - Can't Feel My Face - Press Release

Station 19: Can’t Feel My Face (10/7) “Can’t Feel My Face” – Andy and Sullivan’s relationship continues to be tested. Meanwhile, Emmett joins Dean and Vic on a mental health call, and Maya does some soul searching on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.04 - Nothing But Money Shots - Press Release

"THE BIG LEAP" - (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. THE FIRST SHOW TRAILER CAUSES TENSION ON THE ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, OCTOBER 11, ON FOX. With the release of the first trailer for the show and a promo shoot in the works, the contestants all air their grievances over what was caught on tape. Wayne has a run-in with someone from his past who wants to use him to gain access to the show, and Nick is distracted by his visiting daughter. Meanwhile, Mike enlists Paula's help to make his ex-wife jealous and Gabby tries a dating app in the all-new "Nothing But Money Shots" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-104)
FanSided

The Big Leap Episode 1 recap: I Want You Back

After a year with virtually no fall television season due to the pandemic, it’s nice to see that things have somewhat returned to normal in the world of broadcast television. This week kicks off the fall 2021 TV season and here we’re taking a look at FOX’s new dramedy The Big Leap Episode 1.
FanSided

Watch The Big Leap Season 1, Episode 2 online tonight live

Find out how to watch The Big Leap Season 1, Episode 2, tonight. Auditions are held for the three leads, and tensions rise between everyone. Who will land the leading role of the White Swan? What will happen in Season 1, Episode 2? Find out everything you need to know below.
