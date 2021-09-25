ITRM UPCOMING DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Iterum Therapeutics plc Class Action Lawsuit
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive ("Class Period") have until October 4, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Iterum class action lawsuit – captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181 – is pending in the Northern District of Illinois and is assigned to Judge Gary Feinerman.www.thepress.net
