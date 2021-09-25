Becky Hill: The Voice UK aftercare was one phone call

Does Tamron Hall have a problem with Black people or is it about staying on the air and appealing to a white audience?. Tamron Hall has been making the news rounds after her Black exec producer, Candi Carter, abruptly quit the show because of a toxic work environment. Turns out she is not the only black person that has had a problem with Tamron. This past May, Dr. Ian Smith talked about how a black female host with a (now former) black executive producer doesn’t want black guests pitched for her show because she is not a black show?

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO