CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Templeton, CA

Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DEvp_0c7tm1Ok00

Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04t14L_0c7tm1Ok00
Alyssia Corella

Eagle: Alyssia Corella

Sport: Girls Varsity Tennis

Year: Senior

Coaches comment: Alyssia is a first year player in Tennis. Alyssia started out on JV, when we were short a player for our Fresno tournament our JV Coach Bugg suggested Alyssia. She is one of those players that goes all out no matter if she’s at practice or at a match. Her skills at the net are unstoppable, from her quick feet to her ability to jump high, her height doesn’t hurt either. She has the best attitude and the want to always work hard to get better. She has been a huge compliment to our team. – Coach Nicol Zundel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFaxS_0c7tm1Ok00
Alyssia Corella on the court.

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ offered Oct. 23

–The City of Paso Robles invites the public to join a ‘Ukelele Boot Camp’ three-hour course on Oct. 23 from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles. By the end of this three-hour camp students will have learned several beginning songs and have gained the confidence to join any of the many jam-along groups that meet locally on a regular basis. Don’t own a ukulele? No problem! Just notify the instructor in advance to make arrangements to borrow a ukulele during class (with the option to purchase).
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1930: City plans airshow for Armistice Day celebration

Posted: 5:57 am, September 30, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Director Kelker appoints show chairman and aide for event, urges city’s aid. –Appointing G.W. Dunn, Atascadero airport committeeman, as chairman of the Paso Robles American Legion Armistice Day airport and show committee, and Hanson Hathaway as secretary of the committee, Dr. David Kelker, general Armistice Day chairman, today began laying final plans for the successful staging of the air phases of the all county celebration here November 11.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Vintage Volvos roll into North County

– More than 40 vintage Volvos visited the North County over the weekend in an event organized by SLO Rolling Central Coast Volvo Club. The Volvos arrived from far away as Texas and Southern California for the Volvo Rally. They ranged from 122s from the early 60’s to the P-1800...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Templeton, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Paso Robles, CA
Templeton, CA
Sports
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Sports
Paso Robles Daily News

Women’s March SLO announces co-executive director team

Dawn Addis and Andrea Chmelik as the new co-executive directors of the nonprofit. – Approaching their fifth year anniversary, Women’s March SLO (WMSLO) has announced Dawn Addis and Andrea Chmelik as the new co-executive directors of the nonprofit devoted to creating a women-friendly world through education, advocacy and action. Their combined experience in community organizing and public policy, along with their dedication to advancing gender equity will help lead the organization into a transformational next chapter.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy