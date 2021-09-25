CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Like grandfather, like father, like son. There was a third generation of the Maldini family to score in Serie A on Saturday as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia. Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years, 179 days after...

wtop.com

