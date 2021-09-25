CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

By News Staff
 8 days ago
Maddie Hurstak is the flyer at top right.

Bearcat: Maddie Hurstak

Sport: Cheer

Year: Junior

Maddie is a leader on the team making great strides in acquiring elite skills. She is an excellent flyer and working hard on her tumbling as she nears her 3rd stunt season. – Coach Tori Loney

Riely Lowry

Bearcat: Reily Lowry

Sport: Water Polo

Year: Senior

Co-Captain Reily has been the top scorer for the Paso Boys water polo team and has continued to have much success this season. Reily led the team last week scoring 7 goals against Atascadero in our 16-10 victory over the Greyhounds. Expect to see a lot more from him throughout the remainder of the season. – Coach Colin Moore

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Paso Robles High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week:

Brezden Pest Control has been proudly providing SLO county with professional pest control services for four decades. If you’re tired of sharing your space with pests, they can help. They are homeowners, too – so they know exactly how satisfying it can be to have a pest-free home. 77 Marquita Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446, brezdenpest.com, (805) 544-9446.

Paso Robles Heating & Air is locally owned and operated and has been meeting the comfort needs of the community for years. They bring trusted solutions by installing and maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency heating & air conditioning systems that deliver years of dependable service. Ask about the benefits you can receive by being a member of their Fan Club! 1142 Railroad St.,

Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblesheating.com, (805) 238-7553.

Paso Robles Waste and Recycle, Country Waste and Recycle, and Paso Robles Roll-Off and Recycle provide residential and commercial trash and recycling services. They strive to exceed customers’ expectations and provide the best possible solution to disposing of waste and recyclables. 2951 Wallace Dr, Paso Robles CA 93446, www.prwaste.com, (805) 238-2381.

Girls golf team competes against Righetti

Bearcats hosted the Warriors on Tuesday, then traveled south on Thursday. – The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Righetti this week. The Bearcats hosted the Warriors at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 251 to Righetti’s 270. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a personal best score of 42. Other notable Bearcats were Kaci Wagner who shot a 48 and Ceci Martinez who shot a 49.
Sensorio supporting local athletes and library with ‘Sensorio Gives Back’

– The athletic teams of Paso Robles High School and the town’s library will get a boost from visitors to Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio at next month’s fundraising night, Sensorio Gives Back on Oct. 17. This ongoing initiative at the outdoor art exhibition highlights and supports local non-profits on selected nights, when $20 of each ticket sold to Light at Sensorio goes towards the chosen charities (with $10 donated to each organization).
