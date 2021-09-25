CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Williams felt 'presence' in abandoned hospital for The Power

The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rose Williams felt 'presence' in abandoned hospital for The Power. 'The Power' actress Rose Williams felt a "presence" in the abandoned psychiatric hospital where they filmed the horror thriller.

Interview: Rose Williams (The Power)

Hi Rose, The Power is such an amazing film. Why did you decide to take on the role as Val?. Rose- Thank you, it was such a wonderful script and it was a combination of elements I was interested in. The fact that it was set in the East end of London in the early seventies in a hospital. My maternal grandmother was a nurse. I’ve always been interested in the supernatural, and ghost stories. The script was fantastic and I had seen Corinna’s short films, I thought they were wonderful. I auditioned, and I was lucky enough to get a call back. I had a wonderful conversation with Corinna about the character, abuse on a multitude of levels, and the time period. It was a dream project honestly. I learned a lot.
The Press

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

