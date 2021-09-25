CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Pathways A coming of age Drama series Created by Abraham Lopez Production A Greek God Entertainment LLC. @agreekgodprod Pathways @pathwaysagge

By A Greek God Entertainment LLC
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Greek God Entertainment Announces a Brand New Series Coming Soon. LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greek God Entertainment located in Los Angeles, California is a motion picture production company that was launched in February 2015 that consists of a wide range of departments. The company along with the owner/director Abraham Lopez has worked on various professional projects from music videos, to short films, to a recent PSA collaboration with Mathew Knowles, (Music World Entertainment) and Eleanor Earl (E.L. Earl Entertainment) to spread awareness for COVID-19. Abraham Lopez being of Spanish race, a native to the San Fernando Valley, raised in Santa Clarita, has always been a go-getter and team player since childhood. He played football and graduated from Hart High School located in Newhall. He is also a college graduate with a BA with Colombia College Hollywood. Pathways is his first series in which he has carefully and passionately put thought and hard-working creativity in directing and writing this series.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

A Greek God Entertainment Announces a Brand New Series Coming Soon

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Greek God Entertainment located in Los Angeles, California is a motion picture production company that was launched in February 2015 that consists of a wide range of departments. The company along with the owner/director Abraham Lopez has worked on various professional projects from music videos, to short films, to a recent PSA collaboration with Mathew Knowles, (Music World Entertainment) and Eleanor Earl (E.L. Earl Entertainment) to spread awareness for COVID-19. Abraham Lopez being of Spanish race, a native to the San Fernando Valley, raised in Santa Clarita, has always been a go-getter and team player since childhood. He played football and graduated from Hart High School located in Newhall. He is also a college graduate with a BA with Colombia College Hollywood. Pathways is his first series in which he has carefully and passionately put thought and hard-working creativity in directing and writing this series.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathew Knowles
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara, 16, Is Stylish In A Red Dress On Grocery Store Run With Mom

Angelia Jolie pushed her own grocery cart in organic food store Erewhon, where she stocked up on several bags of items. Angelina Jolie‘s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked so stylish on a recent grocery trip run. The teenager rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers while shopping at pricey organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 18. Zahara accessorized with beaded bracelets and a ring, as well as a protective face mask due to COVID-19, in a photo snapped by the stores’ refrigerators.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Race#God#Agreekgodprod Pathways#Greek#Music World Entertainment#Spanish#Hart High School#Ba
Audacy

Baring it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Amanda Bynes steps out with fiancé in rare sighting as fans bring attention to her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes stepped out in a rare sighting with her fiancé Paul Michael on Thursday for a romantic walk in West Hollywood, Calif. The former child actress, 35, who has remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her wedding ring finger. In photos obtained by Fox News, Bynes' long, dark hair falls past her chest. She opted for comfort with an oversized shirtdress, paired with black sunglasses and sneakers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
976
Followers
24K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy