A pair of 1-1 AFC North teams face off as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Last year, these two split their meetings with the home team winning each. The Steelers won 36-10 in mid-November with the Bengals drawing even with a 27-17 victory on "Monday Night Football" to close out in Week 15. That win snapped Pittsburgh's 11-game winning streak in the series. Ben Roethlisberger was in fine form in the first meeting, throwing four touchdown passes, while Ryan Finley (who was traded to Houston this offseason but later released) was at the helm for Cincinnati's upset victory.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO