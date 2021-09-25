CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jack White needs 'struggle' in his life

The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jack White gets "scared and confused" if there's no "struggle" in his life and worries if he isn't producing some form of art.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jack White review – an ecstatic rock’n’roll augury

The swan that ‌flew‌ ‌over‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌new‌ ‌blue‌ ‌hair‌ ‌as‌ ‌he‌ ‌brought‌ ‌this ‌two-part‌ ‌secret‌ ‌show‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌close‌ ‌was perhaps an omen that reports‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌death‌ ‌of‌ ‌rock‌’n‌’roll‌ ‌are ‌premature. Especially as White – playing Seven Nation Army at the time – ‌was standing on‌ ‌a‌ ‌balcony‌ ‌high‌ ‌above‌ ‌an‌ ‌ecstatic‌ ‌bottleneck‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌just‌ ‌off‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street‌ ‌on‌ ‌Saturday‌ ‌night.‌ ‌Naff‌ ‌old‌ ‌Carnaby‌ ‌Street,‌ ‌the‌ ‌place‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌Las‌ ‌Vegas‌ ‌look‌ ‌like‌ ‌Tupelo,‌ ‌may‌ ‌finally‌ ‌have‌ ‌its‌ ‌mojo‌ ‌back.‌ ‌Twenty‌ ‌years‌ ‌since‌ ‌the‌ ‌White‌ ‌Stripes‌ ‌played‌ ‌a famous show at the‌ ‌100‌ ‌Club‌ ‌and‌ ‌reinvigorated‌ ‌the‌ ‌capital’s‌ ‌rock music‌ ‌scene,‌ ‌Jack‌ ‌White’s‌ ‌at‌ ‌it‌ ‌again.‌ ‌
ROCK MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Jack White’s New London Record Store Is an Interactive Ode to His Bold Design Style

Since the inception of Third Man Records in 2001, Jack White’s label has grown to include not just an office and recording studio, but multiple outposts, like a record-pressing plant in Detroit, a live-music venue in Nashville, and record stores in both places. As of this week, a third record store, in London, has officially opened its doors. In all three cities, Third Man is not only a way for White to promote the music he loves and the gospel of vinyl he preaches, but to flex his interior design muscles, which some fans may not know he’s actually been training for years.
HOME & GARDEN
NME

Jack White arrives in London to open new Third Man Records Store

Jack White has arrived in London for the grand opening of his new Third Man Records Store. The shop is the record label’s third physical outlet, with the London space – Third Man’s first outside the US – joining existing buildings in Nashville, Tennessee and Detroit, Michigan. The London store...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Lounges Poolside With Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama and Stepdaughter Atiana

A matching moment! Kourtney Kardashian adorably bonded by the pool with her boyfriend Travis Barker’s two daughters. “Poolside with @poosh,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a Thursday, September 30, Instagram slideshow, which featured a photo of herself laughing with the Blink-182 member’s stepdaughter, Atiana, 22, and daughter, Alabama, 15, on lounge chairs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Van Halen Never Played Live

Van Halen didn't let too many of their songs go to waste. From their groundbreaking 1978 debut all the way up to 1995's Balance, if a song appeared on a Van Halen album you could be confident that it would also turn up on stage. According to Setlist.fm, there are...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hold Memorial for Son, Jack

Chrissy Teigen and her family are honoring the spirit of the family member they lost last year -- their son, Jack. Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, along with their kids, Luna and Miles, held a memorial in remembrance of Jack ... the baby who passed away just over a year ago.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel. The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[PHOTOS] 50 Cent, Kash Doll, Kandi Burress, Jacob Latimore and More Celebs Walk The ‘BMF’ Premiere Red Carpet

The cast and crew of BMF walked the red carpet for the series that premieres Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 9 PM. BMF Executive Producer and Writer, Randy Huggins was all smiles. While cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt shared group photos. Steve Harris, La La Anthony and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight also walked the red carpet and celebrated the night.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
976
Followers
24K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy