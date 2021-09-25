High School Playbook: Monterey Lands A Homecoming Win Over Tennessee Heat

Clay Co rallies to take down Westmoreland; Livingston falls to Jackson Co 21-0. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Monterey Head Coach Scott Hughes joins live to discuss their 48-24 homecoming win over Tennessee Heat. Clay County rallies to take down Westmoreland 21-14, while Livingston Academy falls to Jackson County 21-0. Stone Memorial Head Coach Derik Samber and players also join live after improving to 4-2 in the season with a 29-0 victory over York Institute. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school football this week on The High School Playbook.