The 2021 battle for the Old Wagon Wheel concluded rather disappointingly for Blake Anderson and the Aggies Friday night. With a final tally of 34-20, BYU retained possession of the wheel once more with a win in front of an energized sellout crowd at Maverik Stadium. The loss was the second in a row for a Utah State squad that enjoyed a pleasant 3-0 start to the season.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO