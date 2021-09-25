Need to find space for your art? Here’s how, from ArtsFairfax.

Are you an artist or arts organization looking for a place to perform? ArtsFairfax had you in mind when it released its Creative Spaces Toolkit—a handy roadmap to interim activation and use of vacant buildings and spaces and a tool to help create collaboration between the arts sector, property owners, and government officials. While a publication of ArtsFairfax, the toolkit provides step-by-step instructions that be used by artists and arts organizations beyond Fairfax County, Virginia.