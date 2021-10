Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally makes its debut in theaters this weekend, showcasing the latest chapter in the story of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote. The film is a sequel to 2018's Venom, which was filled with some memorable and bizarre moments amid the introduction of Venom's mythos. Arguably, no scene from the first film stood out quite like the lobster scene, which saw Eddie dealing with his newfound hunger and symbiote-related symptoms by climbing into a restaurant's tank of live lobsters. The idea was reportedly pitched at the last moment by Hardy, and as he and franchise co-writer Kelly Marcel revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, it was chaos in the best possible way.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO