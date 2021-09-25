CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

James Bond Producer Says Amazon Will Be Keeping The Franchise In Theaters

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it was first announced Amazon were acquiring MGM in a multi-billion dollar deal, James Bond was the first name on everyone’s lips. That was a completely understandable response when the franchise is comfortably the studio’s biggest cash cow, and the Daniel Craig era imminently drawing to close with No Time to Die means the next iteration of 007 comes armed with a clean slate and new ownership.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Acclaimed Hugh Jackman Movie Has Been Removed From Disney Plus

Unlike Netflix and other streaming platforms, Disney Plus doesn’t announce ahead of time when certain titles will be leaving its service, so fans have to keep on their toes when it comes to checking which movies are still available and which aren’t. This October 1st, for example, saw an acclaimed Hugh Jackman film being quietly removed from D+’s library in the US.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Disastrous Hugh Jackman Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Mid budget, thought-provoking high concept dramas geared towards older audiences are a risky box office proposition at the best of times, never mind in the midst of the pandemic, but it still came as a surprise when Hugh Jackman‘s recent release Reminiscence scored an unwanted place in the history books.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Thor Director Could Break A Unique Oscars Record Next Year

When Kenneth Branagh was announced to be directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, it was a bit of an oxymoron, because it was a left-field choice that actually made a huge amount of sense. The actor and filmmaker is famed for his Shakespearean background on either side of the camera...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Henry Cavill
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reveals The Pros And Cons Of Acting In The Batman Suit

Advances in technology mean that superhero costumes can now be created entirely through CGI, meaning that actors in big budget comic book adaptations often have the opportunity to wear nothing more than a motion capture leotard that the effects team will turn into an armored outfit of some description in post-production.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Set for $71 Million Opening Weekend

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is expected to dominate the domestic box office this weekend, with an estimated opening haul of $71.3 million. The Marvel sequel, which is produced and distributed by Sony and playing exclusively in theaters, sank its teeth into $37.25 million on Friday from 4,225 locations. Between now and Sunday, the Columbia Pictures film is expected to raise that number to around $71.3 million, with some industry projections predicting a debut gross closer to $80 million. Starring Tom Hardy as the titular character, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” sees the symbiote facing off against Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in a...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jake Gyllenhaal’s New Netflix Thriller Is The #1 Film On The Platform

Single-location thrillers are often a tough nut to crack, and we’ve seen plenty of examples fall into tedium when the cast and crew don’t manage to maintain the intrigue, excitement and interest levels to justify keeping the entirety of the action confined to one relatively contained space. Luckily, Jake Gyllenhaal...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

No Time To Die Heading For $113 Million International Opening Weekend

We’ve seen many false starts over the course of the last eighteen months, but is the movie business back for real this time? Looking at what’s been happening across the last couple of weeks, there’s more reason to be optimistic than there has been for the longest time. Shang-Chi and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Eon Productions#Broccoli
MovieWeb

Henry Cavill Says He's Still 'Very Keen' to Join James Bond Franchise

If Henry Cavill's name comes into the James Bond casting talks next year, he's still open to taking on the iconic role. For years, Cavill's name has come up often with fans when discussing who might make a good James Bond. It was recently reported that discussions about the next actor to play the part will begin in 2022, and this resulted in Cavill trending online with fans rooting for him to get the job once again.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Fans Are Sharing Their Idea For A What If…? Style Series

Marvel’s What If…? has been a big hit with fans, and its flexible premise – an anthology show that ponders how storylines could’ve gone differently – has had the internet discussing alternate reality scenarios for other franchises, too. Maybe the franchise that would best suit the What If…? treatment, though, is another Disney property, Star Wars.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Recommends A Controversial Netflix Documentary

Stephen King is known for his excellent movie recommendations — many of which he shares with his fanbase on Twitter. Usually, he dives into horror films or the occasional western, but this time it’s one of the most controversial documentaries on Netflix that he wanted to discuss. Previously topping the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Slithers to Huge $11.6M Thursday Night

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hissed loudly with $11.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the domestic box office. Shows started at 4 p.m. local time in 3,700 locations. The Sony and Marvel Studios event pic kicks off a busy month that looks more like summer than a regular October as studios bank on consumers becoming more and more comfortable returning to theaters. Andy Serkis directs the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as the comic book villain...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Daredevil Trends As Reboot Rumors Sweep The Internet

Ever since the rights to the former Netflix properties began reverting back to Marvel Studios, barely a week goes by without one of the Defenders being heavily linked with a re-debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones are always hovering in or around the forefront of the scuttlebutt, and it isn’t going to stop until we get official confirmation from either the stars or the studio.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Black Adam Star Reveals She Did All Of Her Own Stunts

You’d think it might be difficult to find a stuntman the same size as Dwayne Johnson to be anything approaching convincing, looking at the mountainous stature of the former professional wrestler. Fortunately, The Rock comes from a long line of huge jacked dudes, so his cousin Tanoai Reed has been his regular double since The Scorpion King.
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Brühl’s Part in ‘The King’s Man’ ‘Not Big But Pivotal,’ Shares Actor in Zurich

Following his directorial debut “Next Door” – which saw him poke fun at his international success as a movie star Daniel, forced to deal with a stalkerish neighbor on his way to a secret audition for a superhero movie – Daniel Brühl will be next seen in Matthew Vaughn’s spectacle “The King’s Man” as Erik Jan Hanussen, a stage clairvoyant born in 1889 and rumoured to have advised Hitler despite his Jewish origins. The prequel to the popular “Kingsman” series, set for December release, will see history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds plotting a war to wipe out millions, as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Daredevil Rumored For Season 4 Soft Reboot As Part Of The MCU

Much like Andrew Garfield, nobody believes Charlie Cox when he repeatedly insists that he isn’t going to show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which must be frustrating for the actor. In fact, it’s an unwinnable situation all-round, with fans hedging their bets on Netflix’s former Daredevil making his official canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in December.
TV SERIES
CBS News

Daniel Craig says farewell to James Bond

After five films in which he starred as Ian Fleming's secret agent James Bond, Daniel Craig is saying goodbye to the character with the release of "No Time to Die." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Craig about playing 007, letting go, and who might follow him in the role.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Wan Responds To Stephen King’s Praise Of Malignant

As the architect of two multi-billion dollar horror properties, not to mention his status as the only person other than James Cameron to have directed a pair of movies from different franchises that earned ten figures apiece at the box office, it would be an understatement to call James Wan a major player in Hollywood.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Writer Says Early Drafts Were Too Crazy For Marvel

In its broadest strokes, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows a template we’ve seen many times before from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A reluctant hero with some serious daddy issues has turned his back on the destiny chosen for him, but when the third act arrives he learns that he must embrace who he was born to be in order to save the world.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy