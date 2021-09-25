James Bond Producer Says Amazon Will Be Keeping The Franchise In Theaters
When it was first announced Amazon were acquiring MGM in a multi-billion dollar deal, James Bond was the first name on everyone’s lips. That was a completely understandable response when the franchise is comfortably the studio’s biggest cash cow, and the Daniel Craig era imminently drawing to close with No Time to Die means the next iteration of 007 comes armed with a clean slate and new ownership.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0