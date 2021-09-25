Whiskey Riff Picks: The Best Bets For College Football Saturday – Week 4

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It’s Saturday folks, and that means it’s time to grab a case of beer and retire to the couch for about eight hours, and binge watch some good ol’ college football.

We’re four weeks into the season now, and teams are starting to put it together and find their identity going into conference play.

We have several good matchups lined up, so let’s take a look at the best bets college football has to offer today.

5. #12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin (-6.5) Over/Under 46.5

Notre Dame is the higher ranked team in this one, but goes into this one as the underdog. Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is a Wisconsin transfer, so you know he’ll be fired up about this one, looking for revenge on his own team.

Wisconsin’s only loss came to a good Penn State team, a game where Wisconsin floundered plenty of opportunities to seal the deal.

Look for a low scoring game today that will end with the Badgers on top.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23 Notre Dame 13

4. Missouri (-1) vs. Boston College Over/Under 58.5

Boston College is off to a solid start under second year coach Jeff Hafley, but it’s hard to tell how good they are, only playing Colgate, UMass, and Temple.

Missouri is 2-1, losing only to a solid Kentucky team in a close game.

BC lost their star starting QB Phil Jurkovec to injury, and is having a hard time putting points on the board without him.

On the other side, Mizzou has a ton of offensive firepower, led by QB Connor Bazelak, scoring over 40 points per game and averaging 513.7 yards.

I’m honestly shocked to see that the Tigers are only favored by a point in this matchup.

It’ll be hard for the Eagles to stay in this one for very long.

Prediction: Mizzou 35 Boston College 17

3. Nebraska vs. Michigan State (-4) Over/Under 51.5

This is an intriguing matchup.

Nebraska opened the season with a shocking loss to Illinois on the road, a game they should’ve won. They lost a tight one to Oklahoma last week, and QB Adrian Martinez is starting to play better football.

Michigan State has looked solid this year as they are 3-0, beating the Miami Hurricanes pretty easily, but it’s easy to see the ‘Canes aren’t nearly as good as everybody expected them to be.

I think a more inspired Cornhusker team, led by coach Scott Frost who has been on the hot seat every game this season, comes into Michigan State’s home field and takes home the upset.

MSU is due for a let down game as well.

Prediction: Nebraska 31 Michigan State 27

2. Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina (-14) Over/Under 63.5

Georgia Tech got off to a terrible start by losing to Northern Illinois first game of the year, and UNC let us all down by losing to Virginia Tech on the road first game.

Tech played a tight game against a Clemson team who couldn’t move the ball on offense against a 12U Pop Warner team.

UNC is a different story. They put up 59 points against a solid Virginia team last week, and while their defense may not be great, Georgia Tech’s offense is much worse.

Clemson’s inability to move the ball on offense last week makes this spread a lot tighter than it should be.

Look for the Tar Heels to be up a lot when the 4th quarter rolls around.

Prediction: UNC 52 Georgia Tech 20

1. Tennessee vs. 11 Florida (-18) Over/Under 63.5

Tennessee is not good once again, led by first year coach Josh Huepel. However, after starting QB Joe Milton got hurt, the Vols have found their passing game again with backup Hendon Hooker, while he’s also good on his legs.

Florida is coming off a nail-biter against Alabama, and their offense looks deadly once again. However, the Gators defense is a little suspect.

The Vols won’t win this one, but look for them to play the Gators well-ish.

Prediction: Florida 41 Tennessee 28