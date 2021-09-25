CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Whiskey Riff Picks: The Best Bets For College Football Saturday – Week 4

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6rrH_0c7tiprd00
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It’s Saturday folks, and that means it’s time to grab a case of beer and retire to the couch for about eight hours, and binge watch some good ol’ college football.

We’re four weeks into the season now, and teams are starting to put it together and find their identity going into conference play.

We have several good matchups lined up, so let’s take a look at the best bets college football has to offer today.

5. #12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin (-6.5) Over/Under 46.5

Notre Dame is the higher ranked team in this one, but goes into this one as the underdog. Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is a Wisconsin transfer, so you know he’ll be fired up about this one, looking for revenge on his own team.

Wisconsin’s only loss came to a good Penn State team, a game where Wisconsin floundered plenty of opportunities to seal the deal.

Look for a low scoring game today that will end with the Badgers on top.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23 Notre Dame 13

4. Missouri (-1) vs. Boston College Over/Under 58.5

Boston College is off to a solid start under second year coach Jeff Hafley, but it’s hard to tell how good they are, only playing Colgate, UMass, and Temple.

Missouri is 2-1, losing only to a solid Kentucky team in a close game.

BC lost their star starting QB Phil Jurkovec to injury, and is having a hard time putting points on the board without him.

On the other side, Mizzou has a ton of offensive firepower, led by QB Connor Bazelak, scoring over 40 points per game and averaging 513.7 yards.

I’m honestly shocked to see that the Tigers are only favored by a point in this matchup.

It’ll be hard for the Eagles to stay in this one for very long.

Prediction: Mizzou 35 Boston College 17

3. Nebraska vs. Michigan State (-4) Over/Under 51.5

This is an intriguing matchup.

Nebraska opened the season with a shocking loss to Illinois on the road, a game they should’ve won. They lost a tight one to Oklahoma last week, and QB Adrian Martinez is starting to play better football.

Michigan State has looked solid this year as they are 3-0, beating the Miami Hurricanes pretty easily, but it’s easy to see the ‘Canes aren’t nearly as good as everybody expected them to be.

I think a more inspired Cornhusker team, led by coach Scott Frost who has been on the hot seat every game this season, comes into Michigan State’s home field and takes home the upset.

MSU is due for a let down game as well.

Prediction: Nebraska 31 Michigan State 27

2. Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina (-14) Over/Under 63.5

Georgia Tech got off to a terrible start by losing to Northern Illinois first game of the year, and UNC let us all down by losing to Virginia Tech on the road first game.

Tech played a tight game against a Clemson team who couldn’t move the ball on offense against a 12U Pop Warner team.

UNC is a different story. They put up 59 points against a solid Virginia team last week, and while their defense may not be great, Georgia Tech’s offense is much worse.

Clemson’s inability to move the ball on offense last week makes this spread a lot tighter than it should be.

Look for the Tar Heels to be up a lot when the 4th quarter rolls around.

Prediction: UNC 52 Georgia Tech 20

1. Tennessee vs. 11 Florida (-18) Over/Under 63.5

Tennessee is not good once again, led by first year coach Josh Huepel. However, after starting QB Joe Milton got hurt, the Vols have found their passing game again with backup Hendon Hooker, while he’s also good on his legs.

Florida is coming off a nail-biter against Alabama, and their offense looks deadly once again. However, the Gators defense is a little suspect.

The Vols won’t win this one, but look for them to play the Gators well-ish.

Prediction: Florida 41 Tennessee 28

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Sporting News

SEC officiating blows yet another call in Auburn win vs. Georgia State

SEC officials have yet another questionable call to explain, this time in No. 23 Auburn's 34-24 win over Georgia State on Saturday. This week's ruling came late in the fourth quarter, with the Tigers (4-0) trailing the 1-3 Panthers 24-19. On first-and-10, quarterback TJ Finley appeared to connect with John Samuel Shenker on a 19-yard completion to the Georgia State 11 with 1:13 remaining.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Gameday#Unc#American Football#Notre Dame#Penn State#Colgate#Umass#Temple#Bc#Tigers#Eagles#Nebraska#Michigan State
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Missouri fan's sign perfectly sums up team's performance vs. Tennessee

Missouri fans entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon filled with hope and confidence. The Tigers were a 3-point favorite over visiting Tennessee and were scoring an average of 38 points per game. Well, it didn’t take long for the fun to stop, and the fans weren’t shy about expressing their...
MISSOURI STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Washington State Punter Just Pulled Off the Hail Mary of Punting: VIDEO

College football is great because you never know what will happen. Washington State’s punter might have saved his job today. Usually, when a punt gets blocked, the defense is going to come out on top. However, Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III (great name) along with edge player Ron Stone Jr. flipped the script on California. Despite making a great play on special teams, the Bears were not rewarded for it.
WASHINGTON STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy