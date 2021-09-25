Late Morning Weather Check Shows Sunny Skies & Nice Temperatures

REST OF TODAY: Any clouds that we had out there over Central Alabama has now dissipated and we are left with crystal clear, cobalt blue skies. Temperatures as of 10:30 am were in the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Several locations were tied as the cool spots at 68 degrees. Troy was the warm spot at 79 degrees. Birmingham was sitting at 72 degrees. Skies will remain mainly sunny throughout the remainder of the daylight hours with highs topping out in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Skies will be clear tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s.