CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

What to expect today?

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I’ve been a Tiger fan for over 50 years and I have no idea what to expect today! Even in 2018 we saw our defense have an “off” day but our offense picked up the slack. Our D can’t carry the team for 12 games. Our offensive struggles are a head scratcher for this old Tiger! Here’s hoping they get it together today. Here’s hoping the oline grows a pair and gets nasty. Here’s hoping we see a simple smash mouth, beat the men in front of you football game! I don’t care if we win by 1 or 100. I do care that we see an offense in sync! Go Tigers!!!

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Missouri fan's sign perfectly sums up team's performance vs. Tennessee

Missouri fans entered Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon filled with hope and confidence. The Tigers were a 3-point favorite over visiting Tennessee and were scoring an average of 38 points per game. Well, it didn’t take long for the fun to stop, and the fans weren’t shy about expressing their...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

438-357

We outgained them. We outplayed them. And we improved. Long way to go to become a good team, but for the first time all season we have a little momentum. Time to heal and learn over the bye week. Let's just win the next one.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

DJ @0024 hours

Let me say this, DJ Uiagalelei stayed on the field after the game tonight. After a long game in which the team played hard, DJ was in the stadium, on the field, practicing his throwing techniques at 12:24am with no one else around but an equipment manager catching his throws. He could have been with his family and friends or headed back to his apartment, but he stayed to work on mechanics long after everyone was gone. This shows ommitment to getting better. This is the ALL-IN attitude.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Report: Left Tackle Jason Peters is Expected to Suit Up for the Bears Today

There were some question-marks next to the names of key Bears players whose playing status for today’s game against the Bengals was up-in-the-air. And while we’ll get full clarity on these situations when inactive players are announced later this morning, NFL Network Ian Rapoport delivered at least one positive report:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Rob Gronkowski News

The storyline heading into tomorrow’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots has been overwhelmingly focused on Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough — but plenty of fans were also looking forward to another homecoming. Former Pats superstar Rob Gronkowski also has yet to make his return to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy