What to expect today?
I've been a Tiger fan for over 50 years and I have no idea what to expect today! Even in 2018 we saw our defense have an "off" day but our offense picked up the slack. Our D can't carry the team for 12 games. Our offensive struggles are a head scratcher for this old Tiger! Here's hoping they get it together today. Here's hoping the oline grows a pair and gets nasty. Here's hoping we see a simple smash mouth, beat the men in front of you football game! I don't care if we win by 1 or 100. I do care that we see an offense in sync! Go Tigers!!!
