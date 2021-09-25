Hurricanes starting safety suspended for Miami’s game vs. Central Connecticut State

Miami Hurricanes starting safety Gurvan Hall Jr. was suspended for UM’s Saturday game against Central Connecticut State, the team announced before kickoff.

The team didn’t specify why Hall was suspended, with Miami saying the punishment was for “a violation of team rules.”

Hall, a fourth-year junior out of Palm Beach Gardens who started in 14 games leading into this season, was UM’s starting safety in its first three games alongside Bubba Bolden.

James Williams, a true freshman out of Plantation American Heritage, started in place of Hall against the Blue Devils.

Williams, a former five-star prospect who 247Sports ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 15 player in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class, got significant reps in Miami’s season-opening loss to Alabama before getting less playing time in UM’s next two games.

Fellow true freshman safety Kam Kinchens, a former four-star prospect out of Miami Northwestern, also saw the field more often during the first quarter of Saturday’s game.

Hall is the fourth player who UM has suspended this season. Reserve tight end Larry Hodges (two games), backup running back Jaylan Knighton (four games) and safety Avantae Williams (six games) were all suspended at the beginning of the season for “a violation of team rules.”

Hodges, a third-year redshirt freshman, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm and possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana in March. He was suspended for the Hurricanes’ spring game in April, with Miami-Dade County prosecutors declining to pursue charges against him. Hodges has been eligible in Miami’s last two games, but hasn’t played.

Knighton is expected to be available for UM’s ACC opener versus Virginia on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium and slot in as the No. 2 running back in the depth chart behind starter Cam’Ron Harris. The reasoning for his suspension wasn’t made public and wasn’t known as of Saturday outside of the “violation of team rules” explanation.

True freshman Cody Brown has been the backup running back in Miami’s last two games, with Don Chaney Jr. out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury he sustained during the Hurricanes’ win over Appalachian State in Week 2.

Williams, a second-year safety, will be eligible to play starting with the Hurricanes’ home matchup against NC State on Oct. 23.

He was dismissed from the program on July 22 after being arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery against his pregnant ex-girlfriend earlier that week, according to Miami-Dade County’s arrest records.

The final memo on the case, which was obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel, said Williams’ ex-girlfriend recanted and no longer wished to cooperate with prosecutors, so the case was closed on Aug. 20. UM officially reinstated him on Aug. 29.

Williams had been working with the team’s strength and conditioning staff after missing the Hurricanes’ fall camp, but was seen working with the scout team during Miami’s practice last Tuesday.