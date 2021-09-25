CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

FBI recovers $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid to Hackers

thekatynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS law enforcement authorities seized 63.7 bitcoins worth about 2.3 million dollars as a ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co (COLPI.UL), clamping down on hackers responsible for the most destructive US cyberattack on record. The FBI attributed the attack to the DarkSide gang, which triggered a days-long outage that resulted in a rise in petrol prices, panic shopping, and localized gasoline shortages. The suspension was a huge political issue for President Joe Biden at a […]

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin website hit by hackers

Hackers hit Satoshi Nakamoto website to run giveaway scam. Website taken down after hack. Crypto community prone to giveaway scams. Anonymous crypto hackers have laid siege to the website of Satoshi Nakamoto (Bitcoin.org). The website is the first and oldest website relating to Bitcoin. Earlier on Thursday, 23rd September, the...
CELEBRITIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

National Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. Last week El Salvador’s official bitcoin rollout began, then Ukraine decided to jump on the bitcoin bandwagon. This week, Laos joined the fray with plans to allow bitcoin mining and trading in the Asian nation, just months after China’s crackdown on crypto.
CURRENCIES
inforisktoday.com

Hacker Makes Off With $12 Million in Latest DeFi Breach

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. In the latest security incident involving a decentralized finance protocol, cross-chain project pNetwork announced Sunday it had been hacked for 277 pBTC, a form of wrapped bitcoin, with losses worth over $12 million at current value. In a series of tweets announcing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
southfloridareporter.com

Ways to Protect Your Bitcoin from Hackers

You never know when someone might hack your wallet and steal your hard-earned Bitcoin. While advancements in technology improve the security of virtual wallets, they also equip criminals with more sophisticated tools for conducting illegal cyber activities such as hacking. Savvy hackers also have unique strategies like scams to lure...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Serial ATM Bomber Accidentally Blows Himself Up Making Video Tutorial, Authorities Say

A criminal gang’s effort to make video tutorials on bombing ATMs has really blown up in their faces after two of its members had an explosive accident while filming a trial attack. Europol officials said Thursday that one suspect was killed and an accomplice badly injured at an illegal “training center” in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old accomplice was taken into custody shortly after the failed detonation, which happened in September 2020. His arrest was one of nine made over the course of an international 18-month operation. The agency said that the investigation had linked the gang to at least 15 cash machine bombings in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hackers#Bitcoins#Colonial Pipeline Co
WRIC TV

14 people arrested following multi-year, multi-agency drug trafficking and money laundering investigation in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico announced Friday that a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering spanning three years culminated in the arrest of 14 people earlier this month. Henrico County Police say a significant amount of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana was seized along with incriminating...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms. Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

DOJ watchdog uncovers 'widespread' issues with FBI's handling of surveillance warrants

Department of Jusice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday he had uncovered "widespread non-compliance" with the FBI's domestic surveillance program, yet another blow to the bureau and "the accuracy of the information underpinning its wiretap warrants," reports Reuters. More specifically, Thursday's report contained an audit of the FBI's "Woods Procedures,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy