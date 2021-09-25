FBI recovers $2.3 million in Bitcoin paid to Hackers
US law enforcement authorities seized 63.7 bitcoins worth about 2.3 million dollars as a ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co (COLPI.UL), clamping down on hackers responsible for the most destructive US cyberattack on record. The FBI attributed the attack to the DarkSide gang, which triggered a days-long outage that resulted in a rise in petrol prices, panic shopping, and localized gasoline shortages. The suspension was a huge political issue for President Joe Biden at a […]thekatynews.com
